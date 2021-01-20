COEBURN — Eastside’s win was not pretty Wednesday, but it put the Lady Spartans into sole possession of first place in the Cumberland District girls basketball standings.
Eastside (6-3, 6-0) took advantage of 24 Thomas Walker turnovers and held off a late-game rally to hand the Lady Pioneers (8-1, 5-1) a 60-56 defeat and move into the top spot in the district standings.
NOT TOO PRETTY
Eastside was not immune to the turnover bug, giving the ball away 17 times in the contest.
“It was ugly. It’s ugly basketball, but I felt at the end of the game we hit a couple of huge free throws and got a couple of huge stops,” Eastside coach Barry Ruff said. “We got a couple of possessions where we didn’t guard a player and do some things. It worked, but we’ve got to convert on the other end.”
Ruff stresses defense, and the Lady Spartans’ pressure attack tends to lend itself to ugly basketball on occasion.
“We’ve got some things to work on, but I felt like we did what we do well, and that’s pressure them into turnovers,” Ruff said. “We pressured them into playing our style of ball game. We wanted to get up and down the floor as much as possible.
“We stress defense in this program, and it showed tonight.”
Freshman Taylor Clay came off the bench to score 11 points and play solid defense for the Lady Spartans.
Clay has been progressing as the season has gone along.
“I’m glad that I’m getting to help the team, and I hope that I can keep doing that,” Clay said. “This was one of the big games that we really needed to win, and I’m glad that I got to contribute a lot.”
Her coach was also glad she got to contribute.
“She’s an athlete, and she’s still learning our system, but she just can do a lot of things. She was on (Lakin) Burke most of the second half and most of the second quarter. That frees us up to have Anna (Whited) other places, and she’s our best defender,” Ruff said.
Whited had a solid all-around game with 14 points, eight rebounds and six steals.
“(Defense) is our key in practice. Our main goal is to at least get 10 steals a game,” Whited said.
The Lady Spartans met that goal Wednesday with 13 steals as a team.
The pressure defense took its toll physically on Thomas Walker.
“Credit to Eastside. They make you play ugly basketball,” Lady Pioneer coach Jonathan Lovelace said. “That pressure. They’re known for it. We knew it was coming, we knew it was going to be physical. You’ve got to play through it.
“We’ve got a short bench again this season. When you get those starters tired it’s just a culmination of all that hard (Eastside) defense. Then we can’t run anything because of the defense and we’re tired. We’ve just got a lot of work to do yet.”
BY THE NUMBERS
In addition to double-figure points from Whited and Clay, Eastside got 13 points from Kacie Jones and 11 more from Chloe Powers.
Thomas Walker was led by Lakin Burke’s 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Talyn Dibrell and Abigail Bullins both finished with 10 points for the Lady Pioneers.