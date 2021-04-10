Spearheaded by Anna Whited’s 24 kills, Eastside met the moment in the Cumberland District volleyball tournament championship Friday night, sweeping Thomas Walker at its home court in Coeburn.
Whited tacked on seven digs and a pair of aces in the Lady Spartans’ 25-21, 25-20, 25-20 victory. Tinley Hamilton handed out 22 assists, Kacie Jones supplied 12 digs and a half-dozen aces, and Leci Sensabaugh was good for five kills in the winning effort.
On the Lady Pioneers’ side of the ledger, Tenley Jackson accumulated 20 assists, Lakin Burke paired eight kills with nine digs and Kaytee Livesay totaled 14 digs.
Patricia Bigge (7), Autumn Collingsworth (6) and Talyn Dibrell (5) combined for 18 kills for Thomas Walker.
The Region 1D tournament is scheduled to begin next week.
Rye Cove 3, Twin Springs 2
The consolation match was a gem, one that saw Rye Cove prevail 25-23, 25-18, 17-25, 20-25, 16-14.
Eva Roach turned in a well-rounded performance for the Lady Eagles, pumping out 26 assists, 20 digs, 18 service points and three aces. Ditto for Abby Lewis, who accounted for 17 digs, 11 service points, seven aces and five kills. Cassidy Roach piled up 35 digs to go with six service points.
Other Rye Cove notables were Madeline Love, who had 12 kills, five service points and three aces; Laken Sharpe, who compiled 16 digs and five kills; Emma Gibson, who posted 10 assists and 10 digs; and Rileigh Parsons, who slammed 12 kills.
Chloe Lane filled the stat sheet with 27 kills, 20 digs, 14 service points and five aces for the Lady Titans. Ryleigh Gillenwater had 44 assists, 15 digs, nine service points and four aces) and Alyssa McCracken came through with 38 digs.
Kaitlyn Wallace contributed 16 service points, 12 digs, seven kills and four aces and Emma Dingus coupled 13 kills with 13 service points for Twin Springs.