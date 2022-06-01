Lady Spartans blank Northwood in regional semifinals

WISE — This season was supposed to be a rebuilding one for Eastside softball.
However, it didn’t take long for the construction project to be completed.
The Lady Spartans cruised to the Cumberland District championship Wednesday with a 5-0 win over Northwood at UVA Wise and will defend their Region 1D championship when they play Lebanon Friday.
Lebanon advanced to the regional final with an 11-2 win over J.I. Burton in the other semifinal contest. UVA Wise will host the championship game.
THE JOURNEY
Eastside’s trip to the regional final comes near the end of a season that started a little shaky for veteran coach Suzy Atwood and the Lady Spartans (18-5).
“We started out this season pretty rough,” Atwood said. “They learned from their mistakes, and they kept working hard and they believed in what we were saying.
“We replaced six people (in the starting lineup). That’s why those first five games were really questionable. At that point I was questioning a lot, but we kept working.”
The returning starters for the Lady Spartans consisted of pitcher Tenley Hamilton, catcher Leci Sensabaugh and center fielder Taylor Perry.
The three showed their leadership Wednesday.
Perry, a Gardner-Webb signee, finished 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI, while Sensabaugh had the first hit of the game and scored the first run.
Hamilton, who will take her talents to Emory & Henry next spring, picked up the win after keeping Northwood scoreless through six innings.
The senior gave up just one hit while recording five strikeouts.
“They’re for sure scrappy,” Hamilton said of Northwood’s offense. “I knew that I was going to have to bring it and put a lot of spin on the ball to keep those solid hits away because they are scrappy with their bats. They’re very good with that.”
Hamilton and the rest of the Lady Spartans got some insurance in the sixth inning when Perry and Hamilton drew walks and Emaleigh Banks delivered a two-out, three-run home run.
LEBANON ADVANCES
Lebanon had 12 hits and took advantage of seven J.I. Burton errors to take the big semifinal win.
Shelby Keys had three hits, including a solo home run for the Lady Pioneers, while Mally Jessee, Cierra Skeens and Erin Rasnake had two hits apiece. Jessee finished with three RBIs, while Rasnake had two and Skeens added one.
Burton’s Jordan Mooney took the hard-luck loss. The freshman struck out nine in four innings of work.