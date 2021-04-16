COEBURN — Patrick Henry is headed back to the state semifinals in volleyball.
The Lady Rebels made quick work of Eastside on Friday in the Region 1D tournament championship game, fighting through two hard-fought games before earning a 25-23, 27-25, 25-14 victory on the road.
Ella Maiden recorded 17 kills and seven blocks to lead Patrick Henry. Avery Maiden added 14 kills and totaled three aces to the winning effort.
On defense, Zoe Miller had 18 digs and Addie Hahn tallied 14. Logan Newberry finished came through with 30 assists for the Lady Rebels, who won the state championship in 2018.
Anna Whited slammed 24 kills and Tinley Hamilton recorded 23 assists for the Lady Spartans.
Patrick Henry will travel to Region C champion Auburn, the most recent VHSL Class 1 champion, on Tuesday in the semifinals. The other final four matchup will see Riverheads face off with the winner between Middlesex and Rappahannock.