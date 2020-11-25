The Sullivan South girls basketball team satisfied their pre-Thanksgiving appetites with a little Hardee’s Wednesday night.
Bouncing back from their first loss of the season, the Lady Rebels scored a convincing 50-29 win over West Greene on Wednesday evening at the 31st Hardee’s Classic at David Crockett High School.
Chloe Nelson was a force inside for South. With her teammates getting her the ball down low, Nelson was able to score a game-high 18 points.
“We did really good working the ball inside,” Nelson said. “Once we were able to break the pressure, we did a good job of working the ball in and out. Allie (Jordan) does a great job outside when we can’t get it inside.”
Jordan landed in double figures with 11 points and Kaydee Morelock had some strong drives to the basket to score nine.
There was plenty for South coach Terry Hutson to like. There was a solid defensive effort, while the Lady Rebels shared the basketball and did well with an inside-out game.
“If we go inside-out instead of outside-in, it frees our guards up,” Hutson said. “By Chloe occupying her defender, our guards are quick enough they’re able to go to the basket. I’m pretty tickled overall with everything. It’s not an easy road, but they come in and practice and bust their tails.”
Megan Daniels was the leading scorer for West Greene with eight points. Tayli Radar and Taylor Lawson each scored seven points.
Nelson wasn’t surprised how her teammates responded after Monday’s setback and wiped away the sour taste of the loss.
“I feel like we have a great group of girls that after we have a loss like that, we know what we need to do to get better at,” Nelson said. “We knew exactly what we needed to work on. It feels good to come back and win after that.”
Cocke County 55, Elizabethton 44
The Lady Cyclones rallied from a 13-point deficit to trail by a single point heading into the fourth quarter, only to see the Lady Red pull away again in the first of two semifinals.