MURFREESBORO — Middle Tennessee rallied from an eight-point first-half deficit to edge Vanderbilt on Thursday night in the third round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.
Kseniya Malashka’s two free throws with 8.8 seconds remaining lifted the Lady Raiders to a 55-53 victory and into the quarterfinals of the WNIT for the second time in program history.
Midway through the third quarter, the Lady Raiders (26-7) launched a 3-point barrage to overtake the Commodores (16-19). Down 35-25, Middle Tennessee made seven 3-pointers over an 11-minute stretch and moved out front 51-46 with about four minutes remaining in the game.
Vanderbilt, which led 29-21 at halftime after shooting a blistering 75% from the field in the first quarter, missed two shots in the final 1.8 seconds.
Dobyns-Bennett alum Courtney Whitson played all 40 minutes and scored nine points for the Lady Raiders, who will play at Toledo on Monday in the quarterfinal round. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Eastern.
Middle Tennessee finished 16-0 at the Murphy Center this season.