COEBURN — Jordan Mooney wasn’t feeling any pressure, even after she gave up two runs in the first inning.
“One bad inning doesn’t define a whole game,” the J.I. Burton freshman said. “You just have to go back in with a mentality that you have to regroup, have to focus, remember all of the basics and just go with the flow.”
The strategy worked.
After surrendering three first-inning hits, Mooney kept Rye Cove hitless for the next five frames and the Lady Raiders took a 6-3 win in the Cumberland District softball tournament semifinals.
Burton, which also clinched the district’s second seed in next week’s Region 1D tournament, will play top-seeded Eastside on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the district finals.
Eastside beat Thomas Walker 11-0 in the semifinals.
Rye Cove, the second seed in the tournament, will play Thomas Walker on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the consolation game. That winner will earn the district’s third and final seed for the regionals.
RESPONDING TO ADVERSITY
The Lady Eagles jumped ahead 2-0 in the opening frame when Rheagan Waldon and Gracie Turner scored on RBIs from Elizabeth Rollins and Sara Byrd. But the Lady Raiders got their offense going in the third on the strength of senior Kinley Taylor’s two-run home run.
“The whole thing about our season has been how do we respond to adversity,” Burton coach Nick Sturgill said. “I think everything is clicking now at the right time for us.”
Taylor’s shot tied the game at 2.
“You got to have a little boost to get through these games and I think that was our boost,” said Taylor, who also had a double.
The Lady Raiders got more help in the third from Kenzie Franklin’s three-RBI double.
After being shut down for five innings, Rye Cove got its bats going with a two-out rally in the bottom of the seventh.
The Lady Eagles scored on a single from Turner and Burton error, but they could pull no closer.
BIG INNING FOR EASTSIDE
In the other semifinal matchup, Eastside won despite managing only four hits against Thomas Walker.
The Lady Spartans scored nine runs in the fourth inning on two hits, with nine walks and three hit batters.
Emory & Henry commit Tinley Hamilton took the win in the circle. The senior gave up one hit with 10 strikeouts and two walks in four innings before Braelyn Hall struck out the side in the fifth inning.
Hall had two hits and two RBIs for the Lady Spartans.
All nine Eastside players in the starting lineup scored at least one run.