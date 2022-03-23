MURFREESBORO — Middle Tennessee will host in-state rival Vanderbilt on Thursday in the third round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.
Vanderbilt (16-18) advanced with a 71-45 rout of Liberty. The Lady Raiders (25-7) dropped Wake Forest 67-55.
Middle Tennessee holds a 13-8 advantage in the basketball series, including a 55-46 victory in November 2021.
Kingsport native Courtney Whitson leads the Lady Raiders with an average of 7.9 rebounds a game. The 6-foot junior forward also averages 12.7 points, which is second on the team behind Kseniya Malashka (13.3 ppg).
The Commodores boast the national leader in steals, Jordyn Cambridge. Cambridge averages 3.91 steals a game and has 125 so far this season. She also leads the team in assists with an average of 4.5 and scores better than 10 points per game.
Brinae Alexander spurs the Vandy offense with an average of 15.2 points a game.
Tipoff at Murphy Center, where the Lady Raiders are 15-0 this season, is 7:30 p.m. Eastern.