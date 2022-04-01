MURFREESBORO — Middle Tennessee suffered a heartbreaking loss Thursday night, one that kept the Lady Raiders out of the WNIT title game.
Middle Tennessee, playing in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament semifinals for the first time, rallied from a 22-point deficit to take a four-point lead with 23 seconds remaining, but couldn’t hold off Seton Hall in a 74-73 loss.
With 2.4 seconds left, Kseniya Malashka drove between a pair of defenders trying to draw a foul on a shot. The Lady Raiders (27-8) didn’t get the call and the shot didn’t fall, allowing the Pirates (24-12) to escape.
Malashka finished with 25 points and nine rebounds and Dor Saar hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points for Middle Tennessee, which entered the game 16-0 inside the Murphy Center this season. Dobyns-Bennett alum Courtney Whitson capped her junior season with the Lady Raiders by finishing with eight rebounds, seven points, two assists and two steals.
Sidney Cooks fired in 28 points and grabbed seven boards to power Seton Hall. The Pirates will play at South Dakota State (28-9), a 62-59 winner over UCLA on Thursday, for the WNIT championship Saturday at 3 p.m. CBS Sports Network is televising the game.