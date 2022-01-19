JONESBOROUGH — Simply put, David Crockett’s girls keep finding ways to win basketball games.
In their third straight tight Big Five Conference contest, the Lady Pioneers were two points more scrappy than Dobyns-Bennett and earned a 52-50 victory Wednesday night at Crockett’s gym.
“We have the heart and we have the fight, and we have the desire to win, and that’s all we want to do,” said Crockett’s Kadence Fannon, who roughed up the Lady Indians for 25 points and 13 rebounds. “And once you put all that together, it’s easy from there.”
Crockett improved to 3-0 in league play and 18-2 overall, just one win shy of the school record for wins in a season. D-B (12-9 overall) fell to 2-1 in the conference.
Lady Indians’ head coach Bill Francis said his team made some mistakes late in the game.
“When we were up in the fourth quarter, we took some quick shots,” he said. “We had been playing so much smarter than that. I don’t know if we let the pressure get to us there, but we just didn’t give ourselves enough chances tonight. And that’s a little disappointing.”
THE FINAL STAGES
After Olivia Doran put the Indians ahead 46-45 with a bucket, Fannon made a pair of free throws with 1:41 to go. A steal and layup by Caroline Hill put D-B back in front with a minute remaining.
But Emily Trivette came up big for the Lady Pioneers, knocking down four straight free throws for a 51-48 lead.
Doran made a layup with 4.7 seconds remaining before Crockett’s Bella Ferguson made one of two free throws.
Doran’s well-guarded 30-footer at the buzzer didn’t find the net.
OVERCOMING FOUL TROUBLE
Before picking up her fourth foul and spending a big chunk of the fourth quarter on the bench, Fannon had an all-effort stick back in the final minute of the third quarter. She finished off the and-one with a free throw to allow the Lady Pioneers to carry a 37-34 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Fannon said it wasn’t fun sitting on the bench in a tight game.
“It was so hard,” she said. “All I wanted to do was be in there and score and be able to win.”
LADY INDIANS LEADERS
Doran finished with 14 points and nine of those came in a whirlwind fourth-quarter where she almost lifted her team to victory.
“She’s a gamer,” Francis said. “That’s a true senior right there, and she has always been that kind of player.”
Hannah Frye also played well, matching Doran with 14 points of her own.
BOYS
Dobyns-Bennett had a couple thousand things helping it win Wednesday night.
Malachi Hale and Carter Metz each went over 1,000 points for their high school careers, and the Indians ran away early from David Crockett in a 86-56 victory in a Big Five Conference contest at the Pioneers’ gym.
The Indians (18-4 overall) improved to 5-0 in league play while Crockett (12-8) slipped to 1-2.
TWIN THOUSAND
Hale got there first, but Metz wasn’t far behind.
This is the first year the duo has been on the same high school team, but they played together in AAU.
“I think it’s kind of special we did it on the same night,” Hale said. “I think it was meant to be because we played AAU together, so I have a connection with him. And he’s a really good guy.
“I couldn’t have done this without my teammates, and all the assists they gave me. And I’m proud of myself for scoring that much. It’s incredible.”
Metz, who spent his first three high school seasons at Cherokee, said it took effort.
“It has been a lot of hard work,” Metz said. “And all of the guys here and coaches have accepted me, and welcomed me with open arms. It has been great to come in my senior year and have fun with this great group of guys.”
Head coach Chris Poore said, “It’s nice to see them get rewarded. Hard work pays off. It’s fun for a team to have success, but you like to see your guys do well individually, too. I’m proud of those guys.”
ROLLING TRIBE
The Indians were on a roll from the get-go, leading 25-10 after one quarter and 45-27 at halftime.
Poore said it was a night where the Indians had things clicking offensively.
“We play a style that is tough,” said Poore. “We have five guys who can put the ball in the hole, and offensively put a lot of pressure on teams.”
Leading the way on this night was Jonavan Gillespie, who totaled 19 points. But the other four top scorers followed close behind with Hale totaling 16, Jack Browder getting 15, Brady Stump scoring 14 and Metz finishing with 11.
CROCKETT LEADERS
The Pioneers got a nice effort from Gage Peterson, who scored 21 points. He was effective in both halves, scoring 13 before the break.
Dawson Wagner also reached double figures, scoring 12 points.