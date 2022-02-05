JONESBOROUGH — David Crockett’s girls and boys both blurred sour memories Friday night with Big 5 Conference basketball wins over visiting Daniel Boone.
The Lady Pioneers opened the evening in historic fashion, producing the program’s first-ever 20-win season with a terrific fourth-quarter comeback to claim a 36-35, white-knuckle decision over the Lady Trailblazers.
The Crockett boys then went to work right away and led all evening before having to fight off an impressive Boone rally to capture a 75-64 win.
Just two weeks ago, Boone sneaked away with a varsity sweep of its rival on a pair of one-possession victories at the buzzer, including one that went into overtime.
BATTLE FOR THIRD
Each boys team now has two league wins along with West Ridge, with the very real possibility that all three will finish tied for third place in the conference.
Boone (9-17, 2-6) has concluded its regular season. Crockett (15-11, 2-5) and West Ridge finish against Big 5 heavies Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill.
“That was something we’ve been preaching, just trying to get that three spot (for the upcoming district tournament),” Crockett boys coach Cody Connell said. “So we’ve at least given ourselves a chance.”
With senior leader Dawson Wagner leading his team with terrific play, Crockett raced out to early leads of 7-0 and 15-5 in the first quarter and then took a commanding 39-20 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
The Pioneers upped the bulge to as much as 46-22 with just over five minutes left in the third period before Boone tried to make its way back.
With Peyton Long and Brayden Blankenship lighting it up from 3, the ’Blazers drew to within 67-61 with 2:50 still left in the game, but Crockett stood tall and made enough free throws — 21 of 24 attempts for the game — to stay out front.
“You’ve got to give them credit because they fought back from being down 24 at one point, but we shot 88 percent at the foul line and you can’t complain about that.” Connell said.
Boone coach Chris Brown lamented the obvious.
“Can’t give them a 20-point advantage or whatever it was at half,” Brown said.
Wagner provided a team-high 19 points to motor the Pioneers.
“He’s big, he’s a great player,” Connell said. “He can do it all. He can guard — he had six steals tonight, eight assists, 19 points. He creates so much for us.”
Gage Peterson was just a step back of Wagner with 18 points, drawing praise from his coach for an 8-of-8 night from the floor. Clint Pierce added 15 points for Crockett and Jacob Arnold provided 11 after making three 3-point shots.
For Boone, Long hit five 3s and scored 21 points. Blankenship and Luke Jenkins each bagged four bombs from beyond the arc and scored 16 and 15 points, respectively. Creed Musick tossed in 10 points for the ’Blazers.
ONE FOR THE BOOKS
Second-year Crockett coach Thomas Gouge realized the significance of his impromptu shower from adoring players after his Lady Pioneers had recorded their momentous victory.
“Yeah, the 20 wins, that’s a school record,” Gouge said. “The school’s been here 51, 52 years and that’s the most wins in school history.
“But what a game. Gosh ... unbelievable. Tip your hats to Boone. They bust their tails, they play so hard.
“That was a great ballgame.”
The Lady Pioneers, down 27-20 after three periods, trailed 33-27 midway through the final quarter before mounting their decisive comeback, with Emily Trivette doing the heavy lifting by burying two late, long-range jumpers.
Trivette’s 18-footer tied the game at 33-33 and her 3-point make from nearly the same spot with 32 seconds remaining, following a hard-earned bucket from Boone’s Maci Masters, provided Crockett with its ultimate 36-35 advantage.
“E.T.’s done that all year for us,” Gouge said. “She’s our senior leader and she’s taken these kids under her wing and we’ve rode with her. She’s hit monster shots all year and did it again tonight.”
Trivette finished with a game-high 14 points, receiving 10-point support from Kadence Fannon and a big fourth-quarter 3 from Lacey Byrd off the bench.
Crockett (20-5, 4-3) wasn’t able to secure the win until Kaylee Cox missed a 3-point try from 20 feet at the final buzzer, as Gouge held his breath.
Boone (10-6, 3-5) was led by the 10-point game of Kyleigh Bacon.