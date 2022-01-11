JONESBOROUGH — It was a night to remember for the David Crockett girls basketball team.
The Lady Pioneers overcame an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit and earned a tough 48-44 Big 5 Conference win Tuesday night over Science Hill at Crockett’s gym, ending a 34-game losing streak that stretched to January 2009.
“It’s huge for us,” Crockett coach Thomas Gouge said. “We battled. That’s been the story this year. There have been five or six games this year where we’ve gotten down, eight, 10, 12 points, and they’ve just showed the heart and toughness to fight and battle back and get the job done.”
Freshman point guard Bella Ferguson said the win was special.
“It’s amazing to know this team this year could do something like that,” said Ferguson, who finished with nine points, eight assists, five rebounds and four steals. “To beat a team that is talented like that, it’s amazing.”
After Science Hill tied the game at 44 with 1:23 to go, Emily Trivette made 1 of 2 free throws to put Crockett (15-2, 1-0) out front.
On the next possession, Ferguson came up with a loose-ball steal and found Gabby Wood ahead of the pack. Ferguson hit her on the run and Wood finished for a three-point lead, and Science Hill couldn’t recover.
“I was praying the whole time that Gabby would make the layup, but I knew she would,” Ferguson said.
Kadence Fannon had a big hand in the win, totaling 16 points and seven rebounds. Also providing a big lift was Nora Walters, who had seven points and 11 rebounds. Trivette added 11 points and Wood grabbed six rebounds.
Kathryne Patton led Science Hill (8-8, 0-2) with 13 points and was the only player who reached double figures.
DOMINATING WIN
In the boys' game, Science Hill crushed it in the first quarter and the Pioneers didn’t recover in a 68-41 decision. The Hilltoppers led 17-2 after one.
“The key to the game was our other kids stepped up tonight,” Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip said. “Antonio (Sydnor) stepped up and knocked down shots. Dalvin (Mathes) stepped up and knocked down shots. And Michaeus (Rowe) got some scoring.
“They were content to face-guard Keynan (Cutlip) and Jamar (Livingston) and let those other guys shoot wide-open shots while they stayed out on those two guys.”
Crockett (11-7, 0-1) held its own in the second quarter but still trailed 29-16 at the break. The Hilltoppers (18-3, 2-0) iced the win with a 26-11 third quarter.
Cutlip led Science Hill with 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Livingston had 15 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. Rowe piled up 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and Mathes scored nine points, all on 3-pointers.
Gage Peterson led Crockett with 12 points.