EWING — Thomas Walker’s girls basketball team hadn’t won an outright Cumberland District title in almost 20 years.
That narrative changed Friday night inside Kyle Rosenbalm Gymnasium where the Lady Pioneers pulled out a 50-48 nail-biter over Eastside for their first outright league championship since 2003.
“It’s not about me,” Thomas Walker first-year head coach Allen Trent said. “It’s those girls. It’s one of those where I’ve messed up so many times and I’m lucky to have this bunch bail me out.”
The Lady Pioneers got 18 points from Lakin Burke, and fellow senior Tenley Jackson made some timely free throws down the stretch to put her crew over the top. Jackson closed with 12 points and went 5-for-9 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter.
Eastside freshman Azzy Hammons had a big game, firing up 27 points, and brought her team within one with less than 20 seconds to play. The Lady Spartans, however, committed 23 turnovers and a couple of them came with the game on the line.
Carter Powers scored 14 for Eastside before fouling out.
The Lady Pioneers got out to a 12-point lead in the third quarter thanks to six from Burke, but Eastside made a big run late in the fourth to get back in it. Hammons hit a 3-pointer almost as soon as she got across halfcourt to cut the lead to 49-48.
A key moment late in the game came when Jackson missed one of her free throws but Burke corralled the offensive rebound to keep possession.
“Whenever we play Eastside, it’s a grind-it-out game and we expect it to go down to the last shot,” Trent said. “I’ll be blunt: Lakin makes me, as a coach, look phenomenal. It’s one of those where she’s just got it.”
EASTSIDE PULLS AWAY
Thomas Walker's boys got off to a terrific start, scoring 20 first-quarter points, and held a 29-19 lead with five minutes left in the first half. But then Eastside woke up and raced off on a 20-5 run in the third quarter, ultimately pulling out a 61-53 win.
“(The Pioneers) outworked us the first half,” Eastside coach Patrick Damron said. “They got 50/50 balls on free throws and hit tough shots. We extended our pressure and in the second half we became the more aggressive team.”
The Spartans took their first lead since early in the game with 3:02 left in the third on an and-one layup by Reece Mullins. They never trailed again.
“There’s no secret to this game. If you can make free throws, take care of the ball and get decent shots, the game is not very complicated,” Damron said. “We like to make it complicated sometimes, though.”
Eli McCoy scored a team-high 14 points for Eastside, which also got 12 apiece from Cole Mullins and Jordan Gray. The depth is starting to come back for Damron’s crew, which could be one of the most dangerous mid-level seeds in Cumberland District tournament history.
“We have nine guys and we played all nine of them,” Damron said. “I felt like that was the difference in the game."
“If we cannot over-complicate the game, make it ugly and run offense, we’ll have a chance to beat anybody.”
Zack Kidwell led Thomas Walker with 14 points and Cameron Grabeel had 11. The Pioneers shot only 7-for-23 in the second half and had 10 turnovers.