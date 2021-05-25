NICKELSVILLE — Thomas Walker won its biggest softball game of the season, and maybe in its existence, Tuesday.
The Lady Pioneers got a 13-strikeout, complete-game performance from freshman Eden Muncy and used a four-run fourth inning to catapult to a 7-2 Cumberland District road win over Twin Springs.
The win kept Thomas Walker (7-2, 7-1) in first-place tie with perennial district power Eastside. And it set up a showdown between the two Friday at Eastside.
“They just keep getting tougher,” Thomas Walker coach Noelle Owens said of the challenges her team faces in its quest for a Cumberland championship. “But we’re ready and our girls are giving it all they have.”
Before Thomas Walker could think about the challenge of playing Eastside on the road on Friday, the Lady Pioneers had to get past a determined Twin Springs squad.
The Lady Titans (7-3, 5-3) entered Tuesday’s contest with similar thoughts of a shot at a district championship. With Tuesday’s loss, Twin Springs will likely have to settle for third behind Eastside and Thomas Walker. But there’s still an outside chance for finishing in a tie at the top for the Lady Titans.
SOLID ON THE MOUND
Twin Springs committed an uncharacteristic four errors in the game, which hampered its efforts.
Muncy also put a damper on the Lady Titans' thoughts of victory.
The right-hander scattered two runs and six hits in the complete-game performance, while striking out 13 and not surrendering a single walk.
She kept the Twin Springs batters off balance at the plate by mixing her fastball with a rise ball that was on target for the entire contest.
“The rise ball is the best pitch I have right now and it was working,” Muncy said. “It definitely wasn’t my best pitching today, but it was still enough to win the game.”
Muncy’s defense was strong behind her.
Her offense also came through, particularly in the fourth inning.
Trailing 2-1, the Lady Pioneers scored four runs on three hits and the extra help of two Twin Springs’ errors, to build a 5-2 lead.
The Lady Titans never recovered.
The fourth inning snowballed into errors on the field and mental errors for Twin Springs, which gave up another run in the fifth and another in the sixth.
“We made too many mistakes,” Twin Springs coach Mark McCracken said. “We came in and felt like we were headed in the right direction. We just had too many little silly errors.
“I don’t know how many earned runs they had of the seven they had, but I know the majority of them were unearned runs. You can’t make that many errors and expect to compete.”
AT THE PLATE
Caylea Ellis led the offensive attack for Thomas Walker, finishing 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Kaitlyn Brown finished 2-for-3 and scored two runs for the Lady Pioneers.
Michaela Barney and Lexi Austin each finished 2-for-4 at the plate for Twin Springs. Barney accounted for both RBIs for the Lady Titans, while Austin scored both runs.