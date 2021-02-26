DANDRIDGE — The Dobyns-Bennett girls made one final push to keep their basketball season going Friday night.
Rallying from a 17-point deficit in the third quarter, the Lady Indians cut the deficit to just six with 2:38 to go in their Region 1-AAA quarterfinal at Jefferson County. But the Lady Patriots responded with a pair of 3-point baskets and took 49-35 victory on their home floor.
In ending D-B's season Jefferson County (14-14) avenged a 46-39 loss to the Lady Indians (16-10) in December.
Much like the coronavirus-interrupted season, the D-B offense never got in a flow. Teams from the District 1-AAA had a two-week layoff before Friday’s game.
“We just dug ourselves a hole that we couldn’t get out of,” Tribe coach Bill Francis said. “We got it down to a couple of possessions, but just couldn’t convert. That’s basketball. They were the better team tonight, but it wasn’t from want-to. Our kids played their tails off and always have.”
Jefferson County’s laser-like focus on D-B posts Caitlyn Wallace and Jabrea Johnson caused multiple problems. Wallace still managed to lead the Lady Indians with team bests of 16 points and five rebounds, but Johnson found early foul trouble and finished with just five points. Ellie Francis matched Johnson as D-B’s second-leading scorer with five.
“Jabrea getting in foul trouble was a killer,” Coach Francis said. “Look back at history and any time she gets two fouls in the first quarter, I’m pretty sure we lost. She’s such an integral part of what we do and that’s hard on her. That’s the way it goes. Overall, we were just a step out of position tonight.”
Lady Patriots post Kali McMahan scored a game-high 18 points. Alexa Gramann added 13 and Brooke Satterfield scored a dozen, all on shots from 3-point range.
“We knew their strong point was inside and we were trying to limit them,” Jefferson County coach Jeremy Byrd said. “No. 34 (Wallace), she has a motor on her and she was determined. She gave us some trouble, but we got a little lucky where the other one was in foul trouble. When it was kicked out to the guards, we would go out and get pressure on them. Thankfully, we executed and it looked pretty good.”
After a slow start, Jefferson County led 10-8 at the end of one quarter. The Lady Patriots then used an 11-0 run to take a 29-16 lead into halftime. The second quarter ended in controversy after Johnson appeared to get off a shot before the buzzer, but officials waived off the basket.
Jefferson County scored the first two baskets of the second half and was on its way to advancing to the region semifinals. The Lady Patriots visit Science Hill on Monday for a Region 1-AAA semifinal.
D-B suffered a disappointing end after a strong finish to the regular season, which included a blowout of Science Hill on the Lady Hilltoppers' home court.
“I told them at the beginning of the season the teams that could handle all the changes and inconveniences would be the teams rolling at the end,” Coach Francis said. “We battled quarantines, other teams’ quarantines, a 14-day layoff, but these kids never complained and came to work every day.
“In hindsight, you question the practices the last two weeks and all that, but we’d never done it before and we’ll probably never do it again. It was just a tough night, but I’m proud of these girls and how they played hard to the end.”