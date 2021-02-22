BLUFF CITY — On Monday night inside the Dyer Dome, the Sullivan East girls basketball program achieved a level not seen in 20 years.
The Lady Patriots, the Three Rivers Conference regular-season champions, won the District 1-AA tournament with a 62-53 victory over Sullivan Central.
Sullivan East’s previous district crown came in 2001. The Lady Patriots played for district titles each season from 2014 to 2017 but couldn’t break through.
“We‘ve had a lot of good teams, but you play everybody so many times you know everything about each other,” East coach Allan Aubrey said. “Our kids were tough all year and overcame adversity and COVID issues. I’m just really proud of them.”
Powered by Jenna Hare’s strong fourth quarter, the Lady Patriots (24-4) earned their 13th straight home win. Hare scored a dozen of her team-high 22 points during the final eight minutes.
“That’s the difference in this game. They had a player step up and we didn’t when we needed them to,” Lady Cougars coach Kristi Walling said.
Sullivan Central started strong behind the play of Bre Yarber. The senior had a dozen points in the first quarter in helping the Lady Cougars build a 19-13 lead.
The Lady Patriots answered with a 12-0 outburst to gain a 25-19 lead. Hannah Hodge had five of her 13 points during that run.
East pushed the margin to 30-22 but Yarber scored the final five points of the first half and the Lady Patriots nursed only a three-point lead, 30-27, at the break.
The Lady Patriots, aided by tournament MVP Hare’s efforts, then held the Lady Cougars at bay over the final two quarters of play.
Emma Aubrey knocked down a trio of 3-pointers for a nine-point night for East, which hit 11 shots from 3-point range compared to four for Central.
Yarber finished with 32 points to pace all scorers. Jaelyn West hit two 3s en route to seven points for the Lady Cougars (18-9), who played for the District 1-AA title for a second straight season.
UP NEXT
The Lady Patriots will host Cumberland Gap in the opening round of the Region 1-AA tournament and the Lady Cougars will play at home against Greeneville. The tournament begins Friday night.