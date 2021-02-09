BLUFF CITY — It was business as usual Tuesday night for the Sullivan East girls basketball team, which bopped visiting Happy Valley 66-36 for another Three Rivers Conference victory.
This time, however, the win officially clinched the outright regular-season league championship.
The powerful Lady Patriots (20-4, 10-1) blew open a competitive 33-22 game at halftime to win going away.
"We've got five weapons all the time on the floor and we're balanced," East coach Alan Aubrey said following his 202nd career win. "And we share the basketball. If you've got five weapons and you share the basketball, you're going to score some points.
"The other thing I saw again tonight was our defense and how we mix our defenses up really well. We disguise them well and we make it difficult on the other team."
Aubrey praised his girls on the team's Senior Night inside the Dyer Dome.
"I'm really proud of our kids. Our kids are tough," he said. "We're in the middle of playing five games in six days — this is the fourth of them — and we could have come out with no legs, but that's not the way we play, that's not who we are."
First-year Happy Valley coach Dana Hill is a believer.
"They are the top dog in the conference by far," Hill said. "They are very well coached and they've got some great athletes and some good girls who enjoy playing together, you can tell. That's a special group over there and they need to enjoy it. I wish them a lot of success."
Emma Aubrey nailed three 3-point jumpers in the first quarter, helping East leap out to 20-10 edge over Happy Valley (10-8, 6-6) after eight minutes.
The only senior on the team, Aubrey nonetheless does not feel like the Lone Ranger.
"All of my classmates quit after my freshman year, but I've never felt closer to a group of girls," said the 5-foot-8 guard, who bagged six long-range bombs to score 18 points. "They're super-duper sweet and nice. We have great basketball chemistry and some really good players."
One is Jenna Hare, a talented 5-foot-9 sophomore who scored 23 points. Two others are juniors Hayley Grubb and Riley Nelson, who combined for 21 points.
"These four in particular — Emma, Riley, Hayley and Jenna — all played together last year and they came in this year focused, saying, 'Hey, we're going to take the next step.' '' Coach Aubrey said. "We believe we're good enough to go all the way, and that's the way we're playing it."
The Lady Patriots conclude their regular season Wednesday at Johnson County.
EAST BOYS CELEBRATE
The Patriots (18-6, 11-1) already the regular-season Three Rivers boys champion, were handed a win when last-place Happy Valley (2-16, 1-11) forfeited the game, but that didn't prevent first-year coach Dillon Faver from enjoying Senior Night.
"It's been really fun," Faver said. "They guys have great energy and enthusiasm. They are great guys and I've really enjoyed the journey so far.
"There's been a lot of twists and turns and ups and downs and rescheduling and stuff like that, but I'm glad these guys could have a season to remember like this one. And hopefully we can keep on going, keep on improving and write a few more chapters. That's definitely the goal."