BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan East handed Sullivan Central a rare loss in Three Rivers Conference girls basketball play Friday.
The Lady Patriots and Lady Cougars battled throughout a contest that saw nine lead changes before East opened the final quarter with a 7-0 run and held off a final push for a 55-50 win at the Dickie Warren Dome.
The regular-season conference loss was just Central’s second over the past three seasons.
“I’m very pleased,” East coach Allan Aubrey said. “Make no mistake, we played very well. I don’t feel like we survived. I feel like we just won a really huge basketball game between two really good teams.
“I’m just really proud of our team. Everybody is struggling right now with COVID and you don’t know when you’re going to play and when you’re not going to play and our team has come focused in practice to get ready.
“Our kids are just continually trying to get better in practice,” Aubrey said.
KEEPING IT CLOSE
The game stayed close throughout. East (6-3, 1-0) held a 26-22 advantage at halftime after the teams swapped the lead four times in the second quarter.
Central (3-5, 0-1) took its final lead on a basket and a foul shot from Marleigh Pendleton that put the Lady Cougars up 34-33 with 2:21 left to play in the third quarter. But East outscored Central 7-2 over the rest of the period to build a 40-36 lead heading into the fourth.
The Lady Patriots opened the biggest lead of the game by scoring the first seven points of the final frame, going up 47-36 with 6:35 left to play.
Central made one final run, outscoring East 10-2 to cut the lead to 49-46 with 1:46 on the clock, but the Lady Patriots did enough to preserve the win.
Jenna Hare led East with 16 points. Hayley Grubb added 15 and Riley Nelson scored 12.
Central’s Jaelyn West led all scorers with 19 points.
EAST BOYS MAKE IT A SWEEP
In boys action, East (5-4, 1-0) used a 10-2 fourth-quarter run to build a 59-50 lead on the way to a 67-59 victory.
Dylan Bartley dominated the inside for East, scoring a game-high 29 points. Ethan Bradford added 22.
Ty Barb led a balanced scoring attack for Central (2-4, 0-1) with 16 points. Ethan Lane had 14, Preston Sams 12 and Jolton Harrison 10.