BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan East’s defense proved to be the difference in Monday night’s nonconference volleyball matchup against West Ridge.
The Lady Patriots played their way to a hard-fought sweep of the Lady Wolves, a 25-22, 25-21, 27-25 victory in the first edition of what will surely be an interesting cross-county rivalry for years to come.
“Our defense was like this against Boone the other night and we like this against Elizabethton last Tuesday,” East coach Tracy Graybeal said. “Our defense did not let us down. West Ridge has a great team as well and also plays good defense, but Avery Johnson stepped up huge for us tonight.
“I told her that I wasn’t sure if I had seen her hit the ball that hard in a match that much. Everyone played really well tonight.”
Johnson and Hannah Hodge each finished with nine kills and Jenna Hare threw in eight for the East offense.
Riley Nelson was huge on defense, racking up four blocks, and three players tallied double figures in digs: Hayley Grubb 21, Hare 16 and Hodge 13.
Setter Mia Hoback had 31 assists.
The teams were fairly even through the first two sets, but the momentum seemed to swing the Lady Wolves' way in the third set after senior Ann Marie Honeycutt went down with a knee injury and they jumped on top 10-3.
East weather the storm, however, and rallied for a 16-15 lead.
“The pressure was on them, not us, because we won the first two,” Graybeal said. “I told them it was time to pick it up.”
West Ridge answered the call, playing East nearly point for point until the match came to a close. The Lady Wolves even had set point at 24-23, but East found a way.
“The main storyline for tonight is the amount of errors we had on our side of the net,” West Ridge coach Logan Kemp said. “That’s something that, when it comes to serving and hitting, puts us behind early. That’s something we normally don’t have an issue with, but that’s just one of those things.”
Olivia DeLung had 32 assists and 10 digs and Allie Jordan had 27 assists for West Ridge. Bradlie Warner contributed 13 digs and Ellie Snodgrass also had 12.
Rachel Miller had eight kills and Rylie Haynie, Casey Wampler had six and Izzy Musick five.
“East is a good team and they had a strong service run there towards the end,” Kemp said. “Some of our errors turned into three and four.”