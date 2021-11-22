BLUFF CITY — Trailing by one point in overtime, Sullivan East sent its best girls basketball player to the free-throw line.
Jenna Hare quietly sank a pair of free throws with 5.2 seconds remaining and the host Lady Patriots edged North Greene 56-55 on Monday in the nightcap of the seventh Food City Thanksgiving Classic inside the Dyer Dome.
On the Lady Huskies’ ensuing inbounds attempt, their pass sailed behind one of the players and rolled out of bounds with only eight-tenths of a second left.
East inbounded the ball, the clock expired and the home team had the win despite trailing for most of the game.
Hare finished with 24 points and Riley Nelson netted 20 for East.
Shelby Davenport scored a game-high 25 points for North Greene. Zoe Sanders had 11 and Emily Britton 10.
ON CRUISE CONTROL
Science Hill, despite missing coach Scott Whaley, easily handled Hampton 89-52 in the tournament’s opening game.
Colleen Coughlin and Nae Marion each netted 17 points for the victors. Lexi Green and Kathryne Patton both finished with 14.
Gabby Lyon filled in for Whaley, who missed the game for an undisclosed reason.
Science Hill forced 30 turnovers and shot 50.7% from the field.
Madison McClain scored 11 points to lead Hampton, which shot 37%. Macy Henry and Taylor Berry each finished with 10.
DEVIL OF A TIME
Greeneville outran Unaka in the teams’ first meeting since 1985, using its deep bench and a balanced offense to claim an 83-46 victory.
Tambryn Ellenburg led the Lady Greene Devils with 16 points, hitting four shots from beyond the arc. Four of her teammates — Delana DeBusk (13 points), Anna Shaw (12), Lauren Bailey (11) and Dalania Martin (10) — also scored in double digits.
Unaka’s Lyndie Ramsey led all scorers with 23 points and Mailey Guy chipped in 11.
STRONG START
South Greene held Cloudland to just two first-quarter points in a 48-37 victory.
The Lady Highlanders battled all the way back, however, and briefly led in the final period before South Greene’s Addison Williams took over in the closing minutes.
Williams finished with a game-high 20 points. Emma Cutshall followed with 13.
Katie Baldwin’s seven points were tops for Cloudland.