BLUFF CITY — If the tradition is to hold a holiday basketball tournament, might as well do it well.
Sullivan East’s girls won their third game of the seventh annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic in Friday’s nightcap, ripping through Knoxville Central 72-45 at the Dyer Dome.
In other action, Volunteer’s boys outplayed University High in overtime to win 63-54 before Science Hill wiped out Happy Valley 60-17 to gain a girls victory.
Sullivan East zoomed to a huge start in its runaway win, scoring from all angles and hanging a whopping 30 points on the Lady Bobcats in the first quarter. Veteran coach Allan Aubrey liked what he saw over the first eight minutes.
“Yeah, and then we just kind of (put it on) cruise control,” Aubrey said. “We didn’t practice yesterday or the day before and it kind of caught up to us a little bit.
“We played hard ... we just didn’t play smooth after that first quarter. It was kind of a rough game all around. They do a good job being physical, so sometimes you’ve got to win some ugly ways, and that’s what we did tonight.”
The Lady Patriots may have leveled off after the first quarter, but by then they were in control.
Junior standout Jenna Hare scored 30 points to push East, which got contributions everywhere. The 5-foot-9 Hare and senior Abby McCarter both nailed three of East’s nine 3-point bombs, helping East move on out to a commanding 47-26 advantage by halftime.
“The first two games this season we played D-B and Greeneville, and I thought we did not play like a mature basketball team,” Aubrey said. “Tonight our kids were the more mature club and just kept making plays and we kept our pressure up.”
Back in the East lineup for the first time this season was senior guard Hayley Grubb, who had missed the first six games after having her wisdom teeth removed. She scored six points.
“She gives us an added spark on both ends of the floor,” Aubrey said. “It’s going to take her a bit of time to work back into shape, but she played a bunch of minutes tonight and did pretty well.”
The Lady Patriots will try to impress again and sweep through the tournament with a clean sheet when they face Bearden on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Central, which got a team-high 15 points from Cadence Horner, plays Hampton at 11:30 a.m.
Volunteer 63, University High 54 (Boys)
The Falcons acted like the seasoned group they are when it mattered most, dominating the overtime session to pull away from youthful University High.
Garrison Barrett powered his way to a 3-point play to help Volunteer (5-2) score the last four points of the fourth quarter and force the OT.
Jon Wes Lovelace scored on a driving layup and in transition after the 6-foot-4 Barrett powered inside for a rally-starting hoop to help the Falcons finish fast.
Meanwhile, Volunteer did not allow a single point in overtime, as University High (1-2) missed all five of its floor attempts and committed two turnovers.
“Yeah, you kind of expect that,” longtime coach Mike Poe said of his veteran’s play in OT. “I’m OK with where we are. We just have a long way to go.”
Barrett led the Falcons with 24 points but the senior had great support. Lovelace and Andrew Knittel both scored 12 points and Sullivan Central transfer Joltin Harrison contributed 10. Harrison and Lovelace each made two 3-point jumpers.
The Bucs were paced offensively by sophomore A.J. Murphy, who poured in 23 points. Hank Stott tossed in 15 for the Bucs.
Murphy and Stott both made three of UHigh’s seven 3-point bombs.
Volunteer led 26-25 at halftime before University High took a 40-39 edge into the final period. The game was tied at 54 at the end of regulation.
Science Hill 60, Happy Valley 17 (Girls)
The Lady Hilltoppers rolled to an easy win against overmatched Happy Valley.
Science Hill (3-0) led 13-1 after one quarter and 30-4 by halftime.
Ten players scored for the ‘Toppers, led by Coileen Coughlin’s 13-point outing. Kathryne Patton was next in line with eight points for coach Scottie Whaley.
The Lady Warriors (0-3) were led by junior Kadie Bailey, who scored five points.