BRISTOL, Tenn. — Those in attendance for the Dobyns-Bennett at Tennessee High girls soccer game Tuesday night would likely agree — in unison — that a draw fit the bill in the end.
The Lady Indians seemed to have the upper hand with the clock melting down on Tennessee High, but a late tripping penalty set up a successful penalty kick for the Lady Vikings, leaving the old rivals with a 1-1 deadlock when the final horn sounded at the Stone Castle.
There was no overtime session in what’s now a nonconference affair after Tennessee High (6-0-1) dropped to Class AA status.
“Well, yeah, we were ahead late in the match and they got that PK there,” fourth-year D-B coach Ron Weaver said. “It was a legitimate penalty kick, and they buried it.
“So we got basically what we probably what we ... uh, I think it was pretty much a draw game. Two teams going at it back and forth there.”
Powerful senior Sophie Arnold netted the penalty kick with 6:04 to play, drilling a shot past Tribe goalkeeper Ellie Nash after teammate Riley Miller had been inadvertently tripped in the penalty-box area.
“I think (the Tribe defender) came across her and got her leg,” Weaver said. “She got the ball, too, but she got her leg first, so that was a legit PK. No complaints on our end.”
ONE NOT ENOUGH
The teams battled through a scoreless first half before the Lady Indians (3-2-1) gained a 1-0 edge in the game’s 45th minute.
Forward Macee Pickup blasted a one-timer past Lady Vikings goalie Bridget Flaherty off a beautiful cross from fellow senior Madeline Lyons.
Lyons’ pass actually fed a bit upstream to Pickup, who delivered with authority.
“We work on that,” Weaver said. “We didn’t do a whole lot of stuff tonight that we’ve been working on in practice and that’s a little disappointing, but that one looked really good.
“We just didn’t have very many of those, unfortunately, and that’s why it ended up in a draw. Not to take anything away from Tennessee High, because they played really, really well.”
Both netminders were on top of their games behind two strong defensive units.
Flaherty had to exit the game because of an injury in the second half, but the junior came back and made three clutch saves in the final 60 seconds, including one at the final buzzer.
“The goalkeepers did a fantastic job,” said Weaver, whose club hosts Elizabethton on Thursday.
RIVALRY REMAINS
Chances are good that D-B and Tennessee High will continue meeting on the pitch despite being in different classifications through at least 2023.
“We’re going to miss them now that they’re in a different conference,” Weaver said. “I love coming up here and playing, ‘cause (THS) coach (Kevin) Mooney is a great guy. You like playing people who are kind and it doesn’t matter if you win or lose, you’ll still be friends.”