KINGSPORT — Starting off the season with an emphatic conference win was simply icing on the cake for the Dobyns-Bennett softball team on Monday.
The Lady Indians got a big day in the circle and at the plate from sophomore Julianne Tipton in a 10-1 Big 5 win over West Ridge at Indian Highland Park.
Tipton went the distance in the circle, striking out 10 in the complete game. She went 3-for-3 at the dish with a solo home run in the sixth inning and three RBIs.
“It takes me a while to get warmed up and I try to understand each hitter,” Tipton said. “I was very excited when I hit the home run. It made me very happy to do it in the first game.”
Emma Allgood, Haigan Depew, Emma Anthony, Savannah Hutchins and Haley Porter each had a hit for the Lady Indians, who collected eight in all. Allgood finished with a pair of RBIs off a two-run double in the fifth.
One of the Tribe's impressive fielders on the day was Porter, a freshman shortstop.
“This was a good day for us because we scrimmaged Gate City the other day and it was bad,” D-B coach Andy Hubbard said. “(Julianne) came out and threw a really good game. We didn't have any errors. Porter is a good player and she makes me look like a good coach.”
Madison Chapman recorded the first hit in West Ridge program history in the second inning when she rapped out a hot shot down the third-base line. Lily Frazier reached first base safely via a walk and got credit as the first baserunner.
“I think it's very apropos that she got the first hit,” West Ridge coach Bill Wagner said of Chapman. “I don’t know if anybody has been out here as much as she has. She’s worked in restructuring her body, and her work ethic is so much better than before. She’s a fighter and I think it's very fitting that she got the first hit.”
Senior Bradlie Warner tallied the Lady Wolves' first RBI when her double to left field scored Camille Nottingham from third base.
Freshman Victoria Browder got the start for West Ridge and went three innings before being replaced by Nottingham. Browder threw 71 pitches and struck out three.
“There were a lot more nerves in this game than they would lead you to believe,” Wagner said. “We had runners on and in scoring position, but we didn’t do some of the little things that we could have done to capitalize on that.
“We can’t afford to miss on the little things. We missed two cutoffs today that hurt us.”