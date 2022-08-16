KINGSPORT — Payback was on the minds of the Dobyns-Bennett girls soccer team in Tuesday’s season opener at Indian Highland Park.
Last season in the district tournament, the Lady Indians needed extra time to defeat West Ridge. This time, it wasn’t close.
Behind four goals from sophomore Ava Flanary, D-B romped to a 10-1 win Big 5 Conference win over the Lady Wolves. Freshman Carlee Cradic notched two goals and two assists for the Tribe.
“We all wanted to come out and beat them because of what happened last time,” Flanary said. “It should not have been that close the last time.”
Added D-B junior London Taylor: “To come out and win like that was a good feeling.”
Flanary and Taylor both noted how much better the team’s communication has become.
“This year, we’ve had a lot of new talent come in and we really get along,” Flanary said. “It’s really our team and nobody is coming in and saying, ‘It’s my team.’ We communicate on and off the field and that’s one of the biggest things in soccer.”
The Lady Indians came out firing on all cylinders. Flanary and Cradic netted the first two goals within the first 10 minutes of the match.
Taylor and Maggie Fleming then scored goals within 30 seconds of each other to give D-B a healthy four-goal lead in the 16th minute.
Kora Houli and Mia McClain recorded the other Tribe tallies.
“It wasn’t necessarily about West Ridge by a certain amount, but it was more about coming out and getting off to a good start in our first game,” D-B coach Tony Weaver said. “I feel like the communication is better on this team. We have some new talent come in and some transfers come in from out of state. We have a new goalkeeper, too.”
West Ridge’s goal came off the foot of Sunny Iacino in the 63rd minute.
NEXT UP
D-B is back in action Thursday on the road against Sullivan East.
West Ridge plays another road game Thursday, going to Morristown East.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.