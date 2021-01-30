KINGSPORT — Bill Francis has coached basketball for a good while, but obviously that doesn’t mean the longtime mentor can’t learn a thing or two.
A stinging lesson taught a couple weeks ago in an 11-point loss to their biggest rival produced fruit for Francis and his Dobyns-Bennett girls Friday night in a convincing and important 53-37 Big 7 Conference win over David Crockett.
“We learned against Science Hill and I said, ‘Shame on me,’ because I’ve not done a very good job this year of building the depth that we need to have,” Francis said. “Our rotation had shrunk too much, and against the really good teams that’ll come back to bite you.
“So we made a commitment, even though it’s late in the season, to try and start building more depth, and I’m proud of those kids who came off the bench tonight and played their role very well.”
Francis, who has been coaching at D-B since 2003, was quick to single out a few significant backups against the Lady Pioneers.
“We got punched in the mouth a little bit early (Crockett led 6-0), but our bench came in and got us back in the game and actually took the lead for us,” Francis said. “We had Caroline Hill come off the bench and Madeline Lyons and Injoi Bristol and Morgan Cordell — those four for sure.
“They helped us get the lead and then we were able to manage it out from there. It was a complete team effort tonight.”
Hill, Lyons and Bristol each hit buckets to help the Lady Indians climb out of their early hole and gain a 14-12 edge by the end of the first quarter and a commanding 33-22 advantage by halftime.
Crockett, which beat D-B 46-44 earlier this season, never threatened again.
The bench contribution helped veterans like Elle Francis and Jabrea Johnson get going to the point where the Lady Indians simply overwhelmed the Lady Pioneers.
Johnson led all scorers with 13 points. Francis, the coach’s daughter, collected three of D-B’s six 3-point buckets, all in the first half.
“We knew they would be ready for us. They had a week and a half to prepare and I knew they’d be ready,” first-year Crockett coach Thomas Gouge said. “They just got the job done.
“Francis, you’ve got to give her credit because I think she hit three or four big 3s in the first half. We tried to pack it in and take away Johnson and (Caitlyn) Wallace — their size — but Francis shot us out of our zone.”
D-B now has the chance to control its own destiny in the Big 7, which sends the top two regular-season finishers to Region 1-AAA play.
“This was a big, big win for us. We needed that,” Coach Francis said.
“That puts us in the driver’s seat to finish (number) 2. That’s the worst we can finish if we win our last three, so that’s what we’ve got to do.”
Alyssa Suits scored 11 points and Emma Gouge 10 for Crockett, which pretty well has third place locked up.
HALE IS HEARTY
Malachi Hale celebrated his birthday in high style, pouring in 22 points and leading Dobyns-Bennett’s boys to a key 70-60 win over David Crockett.
The 6-foot-4 junior received excellent support along the way, with Jonavan Gillespie tossing in 14 points, McKinley Tincher adding 13 and Jack Browder knocking in 12 for the Tribe. Tincher collected all three of D-B’s 3-point makes.
Crockett, nearly a 40-point loser to D-B earlier this season, stayed with the Indians throughout this one, but the Pioneers never could make a move.
Ayden Begley hit four 3-point jumpers and scored 18 points to lead Crockett. teammate Clint Pierce contributed 13.
D-B (16-4, 7-1) opened up a little space on Crockett (11-9, 6-3) in the battle for the all-important second spot in the Big 7.