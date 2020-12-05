DANDRIDGE — The Dobyns-Bennett girls basketball team found the right gear quickly on Saturday at Jefferson County and sped off with a 46-38 nonconference victory.
Up 15-7 after one quarter of play, the Lady Indians turned up the defensive heat by limiting the Lady Patriots to two points in the second period.
Jefferson County made just 4 of 24 shots from the field and trailed 26-9 at intermission.
The Tribe (4-3) coasted from there.
Jabrea Johnson was the Lady Indians’ offensive ace, pouring in 17 points. Teammate Emilee Lane contributed seven to the winning cause.
Tops for Jefferson County were Tara Scales and Makenzie Alvey with 10 points apiece.
The Lady Indians return to action on Tuesday when they host Hampton inside the Buck Van Huss Dome. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
BOYS
Jefferson County 55 DOBYNS-BENNETT 46
DANDRIDGE — Jacob Thompson hit for 19 points, Make Kawika registered 15 and the Patriots handed the Indians their first loss of the young season.
D-B (7-1) fell into a 12-point, second-quarter deficit before battling back to within a bucket, 27-25, when the teams went into the locker room at the half.
But Jefferson County regained its grip after the break and kept the Tribe at bay. The Patriots entered the fourth quarter up 43-36.
High man for D-B was Jack Browder with 19 points. Brady Stump tallied 11 and Malachi Hale seven.
The Indians return home Tuesday for another nonconference game. D-B and Hampton are slated to tip off at 8 p.m. inside the Buck Van Huss Dome.