KINGSPORT — Life is one learning process after another, beginning with the first breath and ending with the last. Girls soccer certainly fits right in there, even in a one-sided game like the one played Monday at Indian Highland Park.
Dobyns-Bennett had no trouble in posting its second 7-0 win of the season over District 1-AAA rival David Crockett, gaining some in-game education while teaching the Lady Pioneers a thing or two throughout the 80 minutes of play.
The Lady Indians, positioned well for a likely second-place finish in the league with a 4-2 record and two district games to play, led 5-0 at halftime and cruised thereafter.
“We’ve got a lot to work on, so we take this as an opportunity to improve on things that we need to work on,” veteran Dobyns-Bennett coach Tony Weaver said. “I think we accomplished a couple of those things tonight, and that’s why you play these type of games.
“They’re learning and we’re learning as well. We’re both just learning different things right now.”
Second-year Crockett coach Bryan Barnett tells his club to pay attention when facing top competition like D-B and league-leading Science Hill.
“Oh, it’s tough and our conference is brutal,” Barnett said. “It’s hard to face D-B and Science Hill because we really don’t have a good feeder program (like the city schools), but it’s also really good for our girls to see what the game is supposed to look like.
“I do more coaching and showing them things — especially those on the bench — and saying, ‘Look, see what they’re doing here ... this is what I’ve been trying to show you and teach you.’ ”
And the Lady Pioneers — though winless inside the district, have improved. They have two out-of-conference wins and four draws.
“Last year was a tough season with COVID; it absolutely wore us out,” Barnett said. “I think we had nine or 10 different lineups last year, so it’s been nice to have more consistency this year.
“And we’re definitely better. Everybody except D-B and Science Hill, we’ve outshot them or at least matched ’em. We had more shots and goals in our second game than we did all last year.”
LEADING THE TRIBE
D-B quickly gained a 2-0 advantage on goals from sophomore London Taylor and freshman Ava Flanary, each assisted by senior Madeline Lyons.
Taylor and Flanary each added another first-half goal, sandwiched around a one-time blast from senior Macee Pickup that made it a 4-0 game some 10 minutes before intermission.
Sophomore Payton Moore upped the D-B lead to 6-0 with a goal in the 44th minute, and Lyons found the back of the net herself to conclude the scoring in the 57th.
“I really liked our movement off the ball,” Weaver said. “That was really nice to see this evening. That was something we haven’t really haven’t been doing.
“We still have to work on finishing, obviously. We left some on the table, but we’ll work on that.”