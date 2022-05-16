MORRISTOWN — Down, but not out.
That’s been the motto for the Dobyns-Bennett softball team all season, and the Lady Indians proved once again in Monday’s Region 1-4A semifinal matchup that nothing is over until the final out.
D-B (27-16) advanced to the regional final for the first time in program history after battling its way to a 6-2 come-from-behind win over Morristown West.
The Tribe will play at Daniel Boone — a walk-off winner over Morristown East — on Wednesday for the region title and the right to host a sectional game on Friday.
“It’s hard to believe,” Lady Indians coach Andy Hubbard said. “I keep telling them that it’s not how you start but it’s how you finish, and we’re really playing well at the right time.”
The Lady Trojans (24-13) got off to a fast start Monday, scoring two one-out runs in the bottom of the first inning. Kaylee Dyke scored on a sacrifice fly and Aviah Bunsic crossed the plate after a bad throw home from right field.
That was all the Lady Indians conceded Morristown West, though.
After allowing the early runs, D-B starting pitcher Julianne Tipton was able to escape a bases-loaded jam with two outs in the second. West also put two runners on in the third but couldn't get them home.
“It was a little rocky at the start, but I was really proud of (Tipton) for getting through those first three innings,” Hubbard said. “When we got out of bases loaded there, that was huge. We’ve given up a lot of runs this season in those same situations.”
With D-B trailing 2-1, its offense finally found a spark in the third when leadoff batter Hailey Porter came up with a one-out double. Hannah Frye then stepped to the plate for a single that scored Porter from second, and Cati Zane followed with a single that brought in Frye all the way from first to move the Lady Indians out front.
Frye replaced Tipton in the circle in the fourth and closed out the final four innings, but it was not easy. The Lady Trojans had plenty of opportunities, most notably in the fourth with runners on second and third with one out. Frye got out of the jam by coaxing a flyout to right and a grounder to third.
“Hannah came in and really did well for us pitching,” Hubbard said.
“We’ve struggled to score at times this season, so for our offense to get going when it did for us today was game-changing.”
Porter and Tipton each finished 3-for-4. Porter's line included a pair of momentum-changing doubles.
The Lady Trojans left 11 on base. They were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position while D-B was 4-for-11.