KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett’s Senior Night festivities had a nice ending for the home team Tuesday night.
The consistently improving Lady Indians made quick work of Volunteer inside the Buck Van Huss Dome — 25-14, 25-8, 25-12 — for their fifth Big 6 Conference volleyball win of the season.
Meg Maynor, a senior middle blocker, led the Lady Indians with 11 kills and Whitley Maupin contributed 10. Senior outside hitter Zoie Larkins recorded seven kills, six digs and eight aces.
“We started off slow and I don’t think they were used to me as the head coach,” said Patricia Dygert, in her first season at the D-B helm. “Several of them have stepped into new roles and I think they’ve grown tremendously since the beginning of the season. This team is a group of fighters.”
Larkins, who switched from her three-year spot at libero, has opened her game more since moving to a hitting position and the Tribe has since shown improvement.
“I enjoy hitting more and as long as it’s what is best for the team, I’m OK with it,” Larkins said. “We started to learn more about ourselves and started to manage what we have. I think that’s why we’ve turned the corner.”
Maynor has also progressed, and she believes the team as a whole is finding its stride.
“This is the end of an era. We’ve had three amazing seasons and hopefully this one can go as far as the last one,” Maynor said. “There’s no place like the Dome.
“Our flow wasn’t there at the beginning of the season, but it’s there now. Our setters are younger and we finally have our little connections.”
Rachel Falin led the defense with 13 digs and Jessie Odle totaled 21 assists.
The Lady Falcons struggled throughout the evening, especially in the second set. Emily Christians had 12 digs, Carlee McLain tallied eight assists and Olivia Christian slammed five kills to lead Volunteer.
UP NEXT
D-B has a critical conference match Thursday at Daniel Boone, and Volunteer hosts Science Hill that night. Both contests are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.