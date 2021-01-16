At the tender age of 2, Jabrea Johnson experienced a rather significant life change.
She was still Janiya’s little sister, but the girls suddenly found themselves added to a home with a trio of athletic — and sometimes rowdy — boys. Johnson moved in with her aunt and uncle, Tony and Tonya Foreman, which meant sharing the house with Malik, Makale and Marae.
The boys were cousins in the strictest sense, but that’s not the way it played out.
“They definitely became more like brothers,” Johnson said.
Instead of bucking the tide, Jabrea joined in on the athletic fun. And a college scholarship would be part of the result of that somewhat brave decision.
“With a bunch of athletes in the house, the boys always loved to horseplay,” said Johnson, who these days is a standout performer for the Dobyns-Bennett Lady Indians basketball team. “I have always been athletic and tried to compete in everything. I always wanted to do something, and that’s what got me started in sports.”
Johnson is averaging 15.2 points per game this season, the fifth-best total in Northeast Tennessee. She has committed to play at Coastal Georgia and plans to sign with the NAIA college in February.
For Johnson, the decision to move on to the Brunswick, Georgia, school was location, location, location.
“I always wanted to go to school near the beach,” she said. “That was one of the biggest things. I visited and I love the girls, the coach and the campus. It was perfect.”
Johnson’s road to college sports shouldn’t come as a surprise. Athletic success is a common theme in her household.
The Foreman boys were standout athletes at D-B. Malik went on to play football at Tennessee before getting a training-camp look with the New Orleans Saints. Makale is currently playing Division I basketball at California. And Marae was the Big 7 Conference basketball player of the year in 2019 with the Indians.
Yes, that’s a tough crowd to navigate at the dinner table, for prime TV viewing position in the living room and in backyard pickup games.
“We are all competitive and we all love sports,” Johnson said. “We push and motivate each other. And the love we have for each other is unconditional.
“Malik was always wanting to do one-on-one stuff with me, playing outside. All of them pushed me to get better.”
Johnson and the family didn’t miss much action when Malik was at UT.
“I would say we’re a UT football family,” she said. “I was there almost every home game.”
Johnson didn’t accidentally fall into a family bond. The Foremans had a strong foundation before she arrived, and their influence on her is very evident to Lady Indians coach Bill Francis.
“She’s a super terrific kid,” said Francis, who coached Malik and Makale and now Jabrea. “Of course it’s a great family, so you would expect that. They are just really good people. And she does everything right on and off the court, all the time.”
Francis said Johnson’s success on the court is no surprise.
“She is very naturally talented,” he said. “That (Foreman) blood is in her, and you can tell by the way she plays the game. She has a feel for the game. She’s strong and smart.
“She has been more consistent this year. And this is what I told her college coach: I think she is a special case where her best basketball is yet to come. She’s a diamond in the rough.”
Johnson, who has helped the Lady Indians to a 5-2 mark in the Big 7 and a 10-7 slate overall, is shooting 65% from the field while averaging 5.5 rebounds per game. She said her success this season can be credited to her teammates.
“They have been getting me the ball,” Johnson said. “That’s how I have been able to score more. And it’s our chemistry. I feel like our bond has been strong lately.”
When basketball season ends, Johnson won’t be done with her high school athletic career. She will compete this spring in the shot put for D-B track team.
And she will keep hitting the books.
“I definitely have to work hard at it,” Johnson said. “Nothing comes easy for me, so I do study a lot.”
When she’s not playing sports, Johnson said she is still a hands-on person.
“I like to paint, sew, build things, anything I can get my hands on,” she said.