BRISTOL, Tenn. — Good rebounding and timely defensive stops were the keys for the Dobyns-Bennett girls basketball team in Tuesday night Big 7 Conference 49-39 road win against Tennessee High inside Viking Hall.
The Lady Indians got a team-high 15 points from Caitlyn Wallace while Jabrea Johnson pitched in 14.
D-B was only up two at half, but forced seven Lady Vikings’ turnovers in the third which helped push the lead out.
“We rebounded the ball pretty well,” D-B coach Bill Francis said. “We knew (Tori) Ryan was a great rebounder and we had to keep her in-check. We had a little grit about us in the second half when we needed to.”
Senior guard Jaden Potts arguably made the biggest play in the game early in the final stanza. She stole the ball off of the inbounds play, made a layup and then forced another Tennessee High turnover that pushed the lead out to eight points.
“We had lots of big plays, but that one stands out because that was a real turning point,” Francis said. “That’s our standard when we get a quick turnover. We always got to a man-press and she did what was supposed to be on the line, forcing them to step over and get the turnover.”
Riley Fritts had a game-high 20 points for the Lady Vikings while Tori Ryan chipped in 13. Francis remarked after the game that Kim Bright’s outfit is much-improved and gave the Tribe fits during the game.
“Coach Bright has done a wonderful job with those kids,” he said. “Saying they’re much-improved would be an understatement. They’re a good basketball team and I told her after the game that they’ll win a lot of games.
“They play hard and they play together.”
Tennessee High, however, could not buy a big bucket when it needed it. It went 0-for-15 from 3-point range and was only 4-for-20 from the field in the second half.
The next scheduled game for the Lady Indians is a New Year’s Eve nonconference battle at Elizabethton.