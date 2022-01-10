KINGSPORT — “That was crazy.”
So said Dobyns-Bennett’s Hannah Frye, who scored the game-winning bank shot off an assist from Caroline Hill to cap a frantic comeback against Jefferson County in nonconference girls basketball action Monday night at the Buck Van Huss Dome.
The Lady Indians — who erased a nine-point deficit in the final minute — won 42-41.
After a timeout with 4.8 seconds left, Frye figured Hill would take the last shot, so she put herself in position to rebound. When she saw Hill triple-teamed, she got ready to catch the pass and score.
“For the inbound play, coach told me to sit down at the block, but I had to battle through the elbows,” Frye said. “She took a few dribbles and I figured she would dish it off when I saw three people on her.
“That was crazy. I didn’t think we could come back and score (nine) points in one minute.”
Hill made a basket with seven seconds left to pull D-B within one. Frustrated after missing a potential game-tying free throw, she kept her composure and came through with the winning pass.
“Madeline (Lyons) got me the ball and there were two girls on me,” Hill said. “I was like, ‘If I drive it, Hannah’s always open.’ If I could just get it there and pass it, she would be there like she always is. I just trusted she would catch the ball and score like she always does. It was one of our good moments together.”
Frye and Hill, both sophomores, scored 14 points apiece. Olivia Doran played a big role in the comeback, making a pair of steals and layups as part of her 11 points for the Lady Indians (10-8).
D-B jumped out front 11-2 at the end of one quarter and led 18-11 at the break. Jefferson County (9-10) battled back, however, with 3-point goals on three straight possessions — two by Brooke Satterfield and one by Kali McMahan — for a 25-24 lead midway through the third quarter.
The Lady Patriots went into the final period up 31-27 and led 41-32 before the Tribe’s big comeback.
“That’s the sign of a good team that can push through when they aren’t at their best,” D-B coach Bill Francis said. “We didn’t shoot it particularly well. It was a great play by Caroline. Coming off missing the free throw, she could have been hanging her head. But we found a way to win.
“Sometimes, you get a team a little rattled like that, you have a chance. I’d already thought about what I was going to say to them, but that’s why you keep playing.”
McMahan scored 16 to lead the Lady Patriots.
KICKING INTO HIGH GEAR
The D-B boys’ high-powered offense kicked into full gear in the second quarter, and the Indians left Jefferson County in the dust 89-52.
Nursing a two-point lead, the Indians (15-4) scored 18 straight in the decisive quarter and they led by 15 at halftime.
The focus was on the Tribe’s offense, but coach Chris Poore pointed to the defensive effort as key.
“We wanted to speed the tempo up and we were able to do that because we got stops,” Poore said. “We got 11 consecutive stops at one point. That resulted in some good shots and we shared the ball well.
“Those points add up quick. We had that 18-0 run and it settled that. That was the tempo and pace we want to play. We just have to make sure we keep the foot on the gas.”
Malachi Hale fueled the Indians’ hammer-down charge with 23 points. Carter Metz added 16, Jonavan Gillespie 15 and Jack Browder 12.
“Last time we played them, we weren’t as aggressive on defense or offense,” Hale said. “This time we were more aggressive on both ends. This team has so much potential with the way we’re sharing the ball.
“It’s really fun to play with this team because we share the ball, feed off each other and bring the energy on defense.”
Conner Haney had 14 points to lead the Patriots (5-9).