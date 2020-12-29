BRISTOL, Tenn. — Good rebounding and timely defensive stops were the keys for the Dobyns-Bennett girls basketball team in Tuesday night’s 49-39 Big 7 Conference road win over Tennessee High inside Viking Hall.
The Lady Indians got a team-high 15 points from Caitlyn Wallace and Jabrea Johnson pitched in 14.
D-B was only up two at halftime but extended its lead in the third quarter by forcing seven Lady Vikings turnovers in the period.
“We rebounded the ball pretty well,” Lady Indians coach Bill Francis said. “We knew (Tori) Ryan was a great rebounder and we had to keep her in check.
“We had a little grit about us in the second half when we needed to.”
Jaden Potts made arguably the biggest play in the game. Early in the final stanza, the D-B senior guard stole the ball off the inbounds play, made a layup and then forced another Tennessee High turnover that allowed the Lady Indians to push the lead out to eight points.
“We had lots of big plays, but that one stands out because that was a real turning point,” Francis said. “That’s our standard when we get a quick turnover. We always go to a man-press and she did what she was supposed to on the line, forcing them to step over and get the turnover.”
Riley Fritts had a game-high 20 points for the Lady Vikings. Ryan chipped in 13.
Francis noted that Kim Bright’s outfit has taken a step forward and gave the Tribe fits during the game.
“Coach Bright has done a wonderful job with those kids,” he said. “Saying they’re much improved would be an understatement. They’re a good basketball team and I told her after the game that they’ll win a lot of games.
“They play hard and they play together.”
Shooting woes hurt the Lady Vikings, who went 0-for-15 from 3-point range and made just 4 of 20 shots from the field in the second half.
UP NEXT
D-B is scheduled to play at Elizabethton on New Year’s Eve.