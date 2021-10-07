The Lady Indians romped to a 5-0 halftime lead and cruised to the win over the Lady Patriots in their regular-season home finale.
Madeline Lyons had two goals and an assist, while Macee Pickup also scored twice.
Mia McClain got Dobyns-Bennett rolling with a goal in the seventh minute. Ava Flanary scored in the 14th minute with an assist from Lyons. Flanary returned the favor six minutes later, assisting on a goal by Lyons.
Pickup scored off a cross by McClain for the final goal in the first half. Pickup rounded out the scoring in the 47th minute as Flanary assisted.
Volunteer 6, Unicoi County 0
Taylor Castle, Alyssa Chappell and Sara Winegar each scored two goals as the Lady Falcons dropped the Lady Devils.
Kirsten Flack had an assist, while Elana Horne and Bre Dykes combined in goal for the shutout. Volunteer’s coach mentioned the outstanding play of Lily Vaughn-Shepherd, particularly on her corner kicks and the defensive effort of Terrilynn Calhoun.
VOLLEYBALL
Virginia High 3, Tazewell 0
The Bearcats got 37 assists from Caleigh Hampton to sweep Tazewell 25-18, 25-7 and 25-16.
Hampton added 15 digs and five kills.
Also for Virginia High, Dianna Spence had 13 kills, while Aiden James had 11 digs and Adie Ratcliffe added 10 kills, 19 digs and three aces.
Thomas Walker 3, Castlewood 0
The Pioneers won 25-12, 25-15 and 25-8 as Lakin Burke had 12 kills, 14 service points and two aces.
Also for Thomas Walker, Tenley Jackson had five service points and 30 assists, Raelyn Cope had 11 service points and 10 digs, Patricia Bigge had 10 kills, and Makayla Carr had 13 digs.
Kaytee Livesay had nine service points and Autumn Collingsworth and Karlies Jones had kills five kills apiece.
Union 3, Lee 0
Union swept Lee High, winning 25-15, 25-11, 25-20.
Isabella Blagg had 16 kills and nine digs while Jordan Shuler added 15 kills and 12 digs.
Also for Union, Brooke Bailey had 33 assists, five kills and three digs.