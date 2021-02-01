KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett girls junior varsity basketball team captured the District 1-AAA championship on Monday with a 58-18 win over Volunteer.
The Lady Indians held the Lady Falcons to just nine points after the opening quarter, icing the victory by outscoring the visitors 22-5 in the third period.
Hannah Frye tossed in 14 points to lead D-B. Kaydence Black, Caroline Hill and Allison Salyer chipped in eight apiece.
Kendra Huff was tops for the Lady Falcons, netting 10 points, and teammate Vada Barton scored 4.