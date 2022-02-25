JOHNSON CITY — If Science Hill had only played good defense, it likely would have been enough to win.
But the Lady Hilltoppers were solid on the offensive end as well, turning the Region 1-4A girls basketball quarterfinal contest into a 52-21 rout of Morristown East on Friday night at The New Gym.
“If you can play defense and rebound, you will have a chance to win at this time of year,” Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley said. “The ball is not going to always go in, but if you can defend you’re always going to have a chance.”
The Lady Hilltoppers (18-11) earned a chance to play their biggest game of the year. They will meet Jefferson County in Monday’s region semifinal contest on the Lady Patriots’ home court. At stake is a berth in Saturday’s sectional round, which carries a chance to reach the state tournament.
Jefferson County (14-18) has two wins against Science Hill this season, both in November. The Lady Patriots (14-18) beat Dobyns-Bennett 65-63 in overtime to advance.
Science Hill won Friday's game in every phase.
“Kat (Patton) and Nae (Marion) did a really good job on the boards,” Whaley said. “And they finished inside. And our kids really shared the basketball tonight.”
Whaley said he was encouraged by the team’s effort.
“I was proud of how hard they played,” he said. “It was just a great effort. There are 32 teams left in the state, and we’re one of them.”
If there was any doubt, the Lady Hilltoppers erased it quickly — and they did it from 3-point land, not generally a strength of this year’s team.
Lexi Green, Colleen Coughlin and Kierra Whitney each dialed in a 3 in the first quarter and Science Hill built an 18-5 lead.
The offensive pace slowed in the second quarter, but the Lady Hilltoppers still carried a 28-12 edge into the locker room.
In the third quarter, Science Hill found the deep range again. Kaylee Oler, Green, Kristen Heaton and Whitney each connected from behind the arc as part of another 18-point quarter that led to a 46-14 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
Patton led Science Hill with 12 points, all in the first half. Whitney and Marion each added eight.
No player from East reached double digits in scoring.