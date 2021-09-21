JOHNSON CITY — Megan Burleson had a hat trick and Science Hill put a near stranglehold on the District 1-AAA girls soccer regular-season title with a 4-0 win over Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday night at Steve Spurrier Field.
The Lady Hilltoppers (12-1-2, 6-0-0) and Lady Indians (6-3-1, 3-2-0) battled on even terms for the first 20 minutes, but in the 24th, Science Hill’s Gabby Gracia solved the D-B defense. Gracia raced in from the right flank and slipped the ball past Tribe netminder Ellie Nash.
Twelve minutes later, Burleson upped the ante with a blast that almost blew out the back of the net for a 2-0 Hilltoppers advantage.
Burleson added her second goal of the half just a minute later, and Science Hill went into halftime up 3-0.
“I thought we played well as a team tonight,” Burleson said. “We moved the ball around well and found each other’s feet. And we put the ball in the back of the net. It was that simple.”
Burleson notched her third goal eight minutes into the second half off a beautiful cross from Claire Rountree.
Science Hill produced 38 shots, 21 on goal, in a dominant effort. D-B had just two shots on goal.
“We knocked the ball around well tonight,” said Science Hill coach Ron Kind. “Lots of side to side and one and two touches. Once we got settled down in the first half, I think we started to play our game.”
Nash finished with 17 saves, many spectacular and almost all under great duress.
“Nash was fantastic tonight,” said D-B coach Tony Weaver. “She kept us in the game. We still got things to correct, but I feel like we’re getting better.”
REMEMBERING CARALEIGH
Prior to the game, Science Hill retired the No. 25 jersey of Caraleigh Helton, who died last December.
The jersey was presented to her parents — surrounded by the entire team — at midfield.
