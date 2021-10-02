The calendar has turned to October, meaning Northeast Tennessee volleyball has reached the postseason.
The District 1-AAA and 1-AA tournaments both get underway Monday with opening-round games. Both tournaments are double elimination after the first round, marking a change from recent years for District 1-AA (Three Rivers Conference).
Another change comes in District 1-AAA (Big 5 Conference), which is playing its matches at the site of the higher-seeded team.
The top two teams from each district qualify for region play the following week.
LADY ’TOPPERS lead 1-AAA
Science Hill entered the season as a strong contender for the league title. The Lady Hilltoppers backed up the preseason hype by closing out the league slate with a 7-1 worksheet, a full two games ahead of runner-up Dobyns-Bennett and their first outright conference title since 2007.
Science Hill has a first-round bye and plays the winner of the David Crockett-Daniel Boone matchup on Tuesday.
West Ridge travels to Kingsport on Monday for the rubber match against D-B. The Lady Wolves won the teams’ last matchup, at home on Senior Night, but the Lady Indians earned the No. 2 seed based on an early-season win over Science Hill.
“This is really the time of year that you work for,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “With most of the tournament being at home as long as we keep winning, it’s definitely a huge confidence boost.”
Lady ’Toppers enter the tournament as heavy favorites, but the second spot appears up for grabs.
After looking like the team to beat early on, D-B has not played well down the stretch. And both West Ridge and Daniel Boone have shown flashes of great play the past few weeks gain the role of contender.
The Lady Pioneers, despite rough patches, also have shown promise, after beating the Lady Trailblazers — their only Big 5 Conference win — and taking D-B down to the wire.
“We’re really looking to improve on our side of the net and limit our unforced errors,” Cook said. “We’re definitely seeing more people step up as the season goes along. We’ve got options now and more weapons than we had at the beginning of the season.”
Predictions
Champion: Science Hill
Reason: Since the loss to D-B, the Lady ’Toppers have had only a couple of bumps in the road.
Senior middle blocker Jordan Hallman is the team’s emotional leader as shown on the court. The great play of senior setter Kinley Norris, senior libero Lexi Kalogeros and sophomore outside hitter Autumn Holmes figures to carry Science Hill a long way down the road.
Runner-up: West Ridge
Reason: It’s taken a little longer than expected, but Logan Kemp’s Lady Wolves squad appears to have turned the corner. Since losing senior Ann Marie Honeycutt for the season with a knee injury, West Ridge has played well.
Olivia DeLung and libero Allie Davis, both seniors, have been key.
Should West Ridge wind up being the second team out of the tournament, it has a big chance to do damage in the region against District 2, which hasn’t been much of a threat to make the finals over the past five years.
LADY VIKINGS TOP 1-AA
What a season it has been for Tennessee High.
The Lady Vikings polished off a spotless conference slate, going 10-0 in their first year in the Three Rivers to win their first league title of any sort in six years — back when Mary Johnson’s crew claimed the Big 7 title.
“Even though we did go through the conference undefeated, you still have to respect your opponents,” Johnson said. “In that first-round matchup, we’ll play the winner of Unicoi and Elizabethton — and if Elizabethton wins, we’re playing them on their home floor.”
The regular-season title means little should the Lady Vikings be eliminated early in the postseason.
Runner-up Sullivan East, meanwhile, is out for revenge, after losing twice to Tennessee High during the regular season.
“Sullivan East has a great team and they’re very well coached,” Johnson said. “Tracy Graybeal has been around a long time. And what better way for good teams to get better than playing each other?”
On paper, the clear-cut favorites to come out of the district tournament are the Lady Vikings and Lady Patriots, but Unicoi County has pushed both teams hard over the past few weeks. Shelley Swinehart’s squad could be poised to make a run at the right time.
The tournament is taking place at Elizabethton.
Predictions
Champion: Tennessee High
Reason: Not much has fazed the Lady Vikings this season. Even though they are somewhat undersized, the defense has been steady and reliable the entire way.
Sophie Meade and Marley Johns have been constants for Tennessee High all season. Ditto for Madison Blair.
The two-setter system has worked well for the Bristol crew with Eliza Rowe and Madison Curtin key cogs in the wheel.
And leading the hard-nosed defense has been libero Sydnee Pendland, a sophomore who was voted captain at the beginning of the season.
“I think the strength of this team is our balance,” Johnson said. “We really have no standout players, but we have some really good players that contribute.
“Our libero is gritty and fearless. She doesn’t care if the ball is coming at her 100 mile an hour. I think we’ve got the best one in the area, to be honest.”
Runner-up: Sullivan East
Reason: The Lady Patriots were the preseason picks but wound up second.
It’s not the worst position in the world, but under the new double- elimination format, Graybeal’s squad needs to chase away a few demons in order to be in prime position for the region tournament.
The Lady Patriots have many weapons, but inconsistency on offense has cost them in several matches. If East were to be the second team out of the tourney, Greeneville — a state tournament team last year — would be the likely opponent.