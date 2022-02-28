DANDRIDGE — Science Hill saw an opportunity to change the narrative, and the Lady Hilltoppers seized the moment.
And later in the game, they held on to keep their season alive.
A giant run to end the third quarter gave the Lady Hilltoppers control, and although they lost most of their lead down the stretch, they earned a 47-43 win over host Jefferson County in the Region 1-4A girls basketball semifinals Monday night.
“We talked about how we didn’t want our season to be over,” Science Hill’s Nae Marion said. “They had beaten us two times already this season, and they said we weren’t a good team. We wanted to prove ourselves.”
Science Hill (19-11) earned a sectional berth and advanced to face Sevier County in Wednesday’s championship game at 7 p.m. The Bearettes (25-6) secured their spot with a 40-30 win over Morristown West.
CHANGING THE NARRATIVE
Early in the third quarter, Science Hill had just 20 points and trailed by seven.
But when Kali McMahan picked up her fourth foul, the Lady Hilltoppers had a golden opportunity. They finished the third with a dominant 18-2 run and the Lady Patriots were on the wrong side of a 38-29 score.
Colleen Coughlin had a pair of 3-pointers during a run in which Marion, Kat Patton and Amaya Redd also came up big.
TROUBLE ALL NIGHT
Marion and Patton ruled the paint to help Science Hill claim a 38-21 advantage in rebounding. Both finished with double-doubles, Marion with 16 points and 13 rebounds and Patton with 16 points and 10 boards.
“That’s our bread and butter,” Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley said. “We knew if we could get it inside, that’s where we’re going to go with it. We wanted to pound the ball inside and get (Jefferson County’s Kali McMahan) in foul trouble. Kat and Nae, this was the best game they played against Jeff. Nae showed a lot of leadership out there, and Kat made a big shot late.”
Patton said the game plan was simple.
“Our coaches told us to go out and hit the boards and score, and that’s what we did,” Patton said.
THE COMEBACK
The Lady Patriots came back from a 13-point deficit to cut the gap to three, 46-43, in the fourth. In the final minute, they had multiple opportunities to tie the game but didn’t find the net.
Science Hill’s Kierra Whitney made the first of two free throws with 5.6 seconds left to seal the win.
McMahan finished with 21 points despite the foul trouble. Brooke Satterfield chipped in 10 for Jefferson County.