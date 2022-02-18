JONESBOROUGH — “They let me go, so I was just going.”
If Amaya Redd maintains that simple mindset for the rest of her Science Hill career, other teams in Northeast Tennessee are probably in trouble.
The talented freshman came of age on a big stage Friday night, providing the foundation for a 46-38 win over David Crockett in the championship game of the District 1-4A girls basketball tournament at the Lady Pioneers’ gym.
Redd, the tournament’s most valuable player, scored 21 points, and 14 of them came in a second- half performance that basically wrecked Crockett’s dreams. Nearly every one of her points were on power drives, where she avoided charges with slick crossover moves to get to the rim.
“I felt like we needed a win, and I felt like giving my all,” Redd said.
Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley said Redd’s performance was “unbelievable.”
“She’s a fantastic kid,” Whaley said. “Sometimes the older kids get a little nervous and the younger kids relax more. She played great and she played hard. She’s super quick and she has gotten better and better.”
It was the fourth straight district title for Science Hill (17-11), which will host District 2-4A fourth-place finisher, either Morristown East or Morristown West, in next Friday’s regional quarterfinal.
“People had forgotten us,” Whaley said. “We were 0-2, but the kids came in and worked and we stayed positive. They’ve done a great job the last couple of weeks.”
Another big part to the victory was the third-quarter shooting by Lexi Green. The Science Hill guard nailed three 3-pointers, for all nine of her points in the game, and the Lady Hilltoppers turned a 17-14 halftime lead into a 34-22 edge entering the fourth.
“She’s one of those kids who comes in and works, and it pays off,” Whaley said. “There’s no substitute for hard work. It’s great to see that.”
Crockett (24-6) lost in the title game for the second straight year. The Lady Pioneers will also be at home in the region quarterfinals to take on the third-place finisher from District 2.
Kadence Fannon led Crockett with 14 points. Science Hill played her tough inside, but she did her part.
Otherwise, though, the Lady Pioneers couldn’t stay the course because of turnovers — several unforced — and missed shots.
“We didn’t play well and Science Hill played great,” Crockett coach Thomas Gouge said. “We turned the ball over in some bad spots. But this is not the end of our season. We still host a game Friday.”