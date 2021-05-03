CLINCHPORT — Rye Cove pounded out 12 hits and took advantage of nine walks on the way to a 16-6 nondistrict softball win over Twin Valley on Monday.
The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule, the second time this year that the Lady Eagles (2-1) run-ruled Twin Valley (0-2). Rye Cove opened the season over the Lady Panthers with a 28-0 victory.
Lady Eagles coach Britney Salyer took a different approach in Monday’s game from the prior contest with the Lady Panthers.
“We moved a lot of people around during the game,” Salyer noted.
One big move came on the mound, where freshman Gracie Turner got the call for her first varsity start.
Turner answered.
The right-hander threw the first three innings and gave up three runs on three hits, walking two. Turner also recorded nine strikeouts.
Rye Cove junior Kourtney Sluss finished the game on the mound. Over the final two innings, Sluss allowed just one hit, striking out four, gave up three runs and walked a batter.
BIG BATS
The pitching duo got plenty of run support and chipped in themselves with big days at the plate.
“They saw the ball real well and got a lot of base hits,” Salyer said. “It was a good effort.”
It also was a team effort.
Nine Rye Cove players had at least one hit and 10 scored at least one run.
Turner helped her own cause by going 2-for-3 with a walk and three RBIs. Sluss finished 2-for-4 and drove in three runs.
Turner’s sister, Johnna, carried a big bat as well. She finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.
Jasmine Maness smacked a bases-clearing double that plated three Rye Cove runs.
Twin Valley’s Hannah Belcher went 2-for-3 and drove in a run.
SETTING THE TONE
Rye Cove scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning to quickly erase a 1-0 Twin Valley lead.
The back-breaker came in the second inning when the Lady Eagles sent 16 batters to the plate and scored 11 runs thanks to seven hits, four walks and two Lady Panthers errors.
DEFENSE NEEDS HELP
While the win was a big one for the Lady Eagles, Salyer knows her team has to get better on defense with Cumberland District games coming up against Eastside Tuesday and J.I. Burton on Thursday.
The Lady Eagles committed four errors on Monday.
“We got a couple of games over the next couple of days with our district,” Salyer said. “We’ve just got to be smarter on defense and at the plate and on the basepaths, too. We don’t want to let that beat us.”