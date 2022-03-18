COEBURN — With the exception of a half-inning, Friday’s softball season opener between Gate City and Eastside was a classic pitchers’ duel.
The Lady Blue Devils' Abby Davidson and the Lady Spartans' Tinley Hamilton kept the opposing offenses at bay through the first five innings of the nondistrict contest at Carl McConnell Stadium.
A breakthrough in the top of the fifth, however, led to Gate City taking a 3-1 victory.
“You felt it the whole time,” Gate City coach Cara Noe said of her team's offensive outburst. “It was just sort of like who’s going to string the hits together and we were fortunate today.
“Eastside’s a great team. We play them because they’re great competition. They’re well coached and they do things right. We’re fortunate to walk away today with a win.”
In a scoreless game, pinch-hitter Maddy Wood sparked Gate City's four-hit, three-run sixth with a single to open the inning.
Rylee Blevins followed with a bunt single and two outs later Gate City got an RBI single from Savannah Monroe and a two-RBI single to left field from Makayla Bays to break the stalemate.
That was all Davidson needed to polish off the win despite finally giving up a run in the seventh. The senior pitcher allowed three hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
“I couldn’t find the ball at the plate, so I said my pitching is my job today,” Davidson said. “I located the ball pretty well and I had some tough defense behind me and that gave me the confidence I needed to throw the ball where I needed it.”
Gate City's defense ended potential Eastside rallies by turning two double plays and putting down a second-inning scoring threat.
After the Lady Spartans loaded the bases in the bottom of the second courtesy of a walk, an error and base hit from Haley Day, Davidson struck out the next two batters. Gate City catcher Kady Davidson then threw out Hamilton at third after a missed bunt attempt by Eastside.
Hamilton got the tough-luck loss after striking out 10 and walking just one in a complete-game performance.
Eastside coach Suzy Atwood said her team played a solid game against a solid opponent despite taking the loss.
“We’re replacing six players and I think we’ve made a lot of improvements,” Atwood said. “I was really pleased.”