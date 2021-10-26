GATE CITY — The Gate City volleyball team began its unfinished-business tour in usual fashion Tuesday night: by dominating the opposition.
The top-seeded Lady Blue Devils, after sweeping through the regular season with a 12-0 league record, kept the fire burning with a 25-17, 25-16, 25-15 shutout of Union in semifinal play of the Mountain 7 District tournament.
Gate City (21-4) will be back on its home home floor again for Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. tournament final against second-seeded Wise Central, a 25-19, 20-25, 25-19, 25-16 winner over No. 6 John Battle in the first semifinal.
The victory over fifth-seeded Union (12-13) served as a good tune-up for Gate City, which lost to Giles in the VHSL Class 2 semifinals a year ago.
Although there is still a critical Region D tournament to win next week, the Lady Blue Devils are clearly eyeballing a deeper playoff run this autumn.
That is down the road, however, according to longtime coach Amy Reed.
“We’re just taking it one match at a time right now and trying to keep working on the little things so we’re ready for the big things,” Reed said.
“It’s all about one match at a time and the rest will take care of itself as long as we do what we have to do. And that’s to come out and take care of business every night.”
Union battled admirably after digging itself an early hole in the first game, but the Lady Blue Devils simply had too much for the Lady Bears.
Makayla Bays, a 6-foot sophomore superstar, paced the Lady Blue Devils statistically, blasting 24 kills and producing 17 digs, three blocks and four aces.
Ashley Stanley handed out 40 assists for Bays and front-line mate Brilee Holder, who had 13 kills. Rylee Blevins provided defensive support with 16 digs.
Reed was happy with the performance of her squad.
“Well, having to sit and wait around a long time (after the first match went four sets), we came out a lot better and more aggressive than I thought we might,” said Reed, who has guided Gate City to six state championships, the last in 2014. “We’re still working on the small things, but they’re coming together.”
Union, under the direction of Kim Moore, received 11 kills from Isabella Blagg and 24 digs from Brooke Bailey. Gracie Gibson and Jordan Shuler both turned up a dozen digs for the Bears.
The Lady Bears meet John Battle in a 6 p.m. consolation game here Thursday for the purposes of regional seeding.
CENTRAL TOPS BATTLE
The Lady Warriors got their usual outstanding game from Emmah McAmis and broke free of a two-set deadlock to earn their championship berth opposite Gate City.
After John Battle evened the count with its second- game win, McAmis and Bayleigh Allison took care of business at the net to leave Central (18-7) in charge.
“That second game we had a little bit of trouble off the serve-receive and couldn’t really get our passes going,” second-year Central coach Lucindy Lawson said. “If we got a pass going, then our sets were not where they needed to be. I think we were playing too much defense and not enough offense there.
“So in that third game I think we got it together. We started playing as a team more and we started building each other up. When one person does their job and everybody does their job, it all falls together.”
McAmis, who is just a freshman, turned in a major stat line with 32 kills and 25 digs. Allison, a senior, had a nice evening as well with 15 kills and 16 digs.
“Those are usually my leaders out there and they’re usually pretty on it,” said Lawson, who received a whopping 47 assists from Emilee Mullins and 20 digs from Montana Stafford. “I rely on them a lot on and off the court.”
John Battle (11-13) was led statistically by Molly Little with 11 kills, Jacqueline Hill with 13 assists and Anna McKee with 17 digs.
MacKenzie Smith added a nice effort with six kills, 11 assists, 12 digs and a pair of aces.