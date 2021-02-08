GATE CITY — The journey to a second straight state title started out fast for the Gate City girls basketball team on Monday night inside the Devils’ Den.
The Lady Blue Devils made 10 of their first 16 shots and never looked back in a 71-30 rout of Tazewell in the Region 2D quarterfinals.
“A lot of that had to do with the shots we were taking along with the energy and intensity we started out with,” Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said. “Our defensive effort created some of those easier shots and we’ve always said that when you play hard on defense that good things will happen on offense.”
The defending VHSL Class 2 champs will host Virginia High on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Lady Bearcats outlasted Wise Central 57-53 in double overtime to advane.
Gate City had four scorers reach double figures, led by senior guard Sarah Thompson’s 12 on 6-of-13 shooting.
Riley Houseright tallied 11, and Makayla Bays and Braylin Steele each had 10.
“We’ve had a great week of practice and stressed that we have people that can contribute,” Coach Houseright said. “It’s going to have to be a total team effort the whole way around.”
It was a balanced night offensively for Gate City, which shot 28-for-54 from the floor and committed only nine turnovers. Every player listed in the scorebook got to play.
“We’re a veteran team, but in some ways, I don’t think we are,” the coach said. “We do play a lot of young kids that got some great experience last year, but when you take away people from last year’s team, this is a totally different team.
“With the kids we have back, it’s time that we step up to the plate and play like we’re capable.”
Lexi Herald netted a game-high 14 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs, who had a rough shooting night. They went 7-for-36 from the field and turned over the ball 19 times.