GATE CITY — Gate City wasted no time in setting the tone for Monday’s opening-round game of the Mountain 7 girls basketball district tournament.
The second-seeded Lady Blue Devils (14-9) scored the first 11 points of the game and never stumbled on the way to a 62 - 22 win over No. 7 seed Lee High (3-17) at Gate City Middle School.
With the win, Gate City advanced to Wednesday’s tournament semifinal round. The Lady Devils will take on third-seeded Wise Central (18-5) in the first of the two semifinal contests at Ridgeview in a 6 p.m. contest.
Central defeated Abingdon 63-32 in Monday’s first-round of the tournament.
The second semi will pit top-seeded Ridgeview (19-3) against fifth-seeded John Battle (10-13), which upended Union 54-51 in Monday’s opening-round contest.
QUICK START
Lexi Ervin hit back-to-back 3-point shots, followed by a Macey Mullins trey and another quick basket from Addie Gibson to spark Gate City to an 11-0 lead in the first two minutes of the contest in Monday’s win.
Ervin, seeing limited playing time in the Lady Blue Devils rotation of every player on the bench, stayed hot.
The junior hit three more 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points on the night.
The early baskets were big in building Ervin’s shooting confidence for the rest of the night.
“It builds my confidence quite a bit,” Ervin said. “Sometimes I don’t really even think about it. It just comes to me.
“I just don’t think much about it, I just go out there and play. I’m getting more comfortable realizing when I’m open and realizing what’s a good shot for us and what’s not.
Ervin said her better play has also come about with help from her teammates throughout the season.
“Just looking and trying to get other people open as well,” she said. “Other people have also been working hard to try to set me screens and stuff like that and a lot of my shots come from that.”
Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said jumping out to a quick lead was exactly what her team needed to do to settle into the contest.
“That’s what we were hoping for,” Houseright said. “Playing on a Monday night and kind of getting out of routine, you just don’t know how you’ll respond to that. But I thought we came out and set the tone early and that made the difference.
“We did the right stuff tonight. We played hard. We made the extra pass. We passed up the good shot to get the great shots and got out in transition. It was just an all-around good team effort.”
Gate City finished the night with 11 different players scoring at least one point.
Mullins finished the night with 10 points for the Lady Devils.
Gate City enjoyed a 39-11 halftime lead and sealed the win by outscoring Lee 23-11 in the second half.
Cassidy Hammonds scored 11 points to account for half of the Lady Generals points.