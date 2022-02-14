GATE CITY — Gate City wasted no time in setting the tone for its opening-round game against Lee High in the Mountain 7 girls basketball district tournament.
The second-seeded Lady Blue Devils (14-9) scored the first 11 points Monday and never stumbled on the way to a 62-22 win over the No. 7-seeded Lady Generals (3-17) at Gate City Middle School.
Gate City advanced to Wednesday’s semifinal round. The Lady Blue Devils (14-9) will take on third-seeded Wise Central (18-5) at 6 p.m. in the first semifinal at Ridgeview. Central defeated Abingdon 63-32 on Monday.
The semifinal will pit top-seeded Ridgeview (19-3) against fifth-seeded John Battle (10-13), which opened the tournament by upending Union 54-51 on Monday.
Lexi Ervin hit back-to-back 3-point shots, Macey Mullins followed with a trey and Addie Gibson put up another quick basket to stake Gate City to an 11-0 lead in the first two minutes of Monday’s contest.
Ervin, seeing limited playing time in a Lady Blue Devils rotation that involved every player on the bench, stayed hot.
The junior hit three more 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points.
The early baskets were big in building Ervin’s shooting poise for the rest of the night.
“It builds my confidence quite a bit,” Ervin said. “Sometimes I don’t really even think about it. It just comes to me.
“I just don’t think much about it, I just go out there and play. I’m getting more comfortable realizing when I’m open and realizing what’s a good shot for us and what’s not.
Ervin said her better play also came about through help from her teammates.
“Just looking and trying to get other people open as well,” she said. “Other people have also been working hard to try to set me screens and stuff like that and a lot of my shots come from that.”
Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said jumping out to a quick lead was exactly what her team needed to do to settle in.
“That’s what we were hoping for,” Houseright said. “Playing on a Monday night and kind of getting out of routine, you just don’t know how you’ll respond to that. But I thought we came out and set the tone early and that made the difference.
“We did the right stuff tonight. We played hard. We made the extra pass. We passed up the good shot to get the great shots and got out in transition.
“It was just an all-around good team effort,” she added.
Mullins finished with 10 points for Gate City, which had 11 players score at least one point.
The Lady Blue Devils enjoyed a 39-11 halftime lead and outscored Lee 23-11 over the final two quarters.
Cassidy Hammonds scored 11 points to account for half of the Lady Generals’ points.