BRISTOL — Addie Gibson ran the bases like the infamous Road Runner cartoon character Thursday.
No matter what John Battle tried to do to stop her, Gibson reached her destination.
Gibson’s three runs scored in the Mountain 7 District softball contest at Battle Hill helped the Lady Blue Devils to a key 8-1 win over Battle.
“We practice it a lot,” the junior center fielder said of her delayed steal of third base that eventually led to one of three runs.
Gibson said the win was an effort of Gate City being focused on the contest.
“It was really big for us. We came out today and jumped on it fast,” she said. “That’s what we’ve been trying to do. We’ve been struggling with that the past few games, so it was big for us.”
GOING LONG
Jumping out to an early lead for Gate City (6-4, 3-0) came courtesy of two solo home runs — one in the second inning from Tori Fansler and another in the third frame from K.K. Baker.
John Battle’s Charleigh Gobble responded in the bottom of the third with a solo blast for the Lady Trojans (6-2, 2-1).
Gobble’s shot was the lone run for Battle, but the homers from Fansler and Baker were just the beginning for the Lady Blue Devils.
Gate City added three runs in the fourth inning, another in the sixth and two more in the seventh to take the big district victory.
“We played well tonight,” Gate City coach Cara Noe said. “John Battle made tremendous plays in the field. But we’ve been working hard and I’m proud of them. And that was a big win for us.”
PLENTY OF HITS
Gate City racked up 12 hits in the contest.
Sophomore Makayla Bays went 3-for-4 with an RBI for the Lady Blue Devils, while Rylee Blevins and Gibson each finished 2-for-4.
Savannah Monroe added a two-RBI triple and had a total of three RBIs.
Hannah Jo McReynolds and Makayla Rutledge had two hits apiece for the Lady Trojans.
“They showed up to play softball and we didn’t do it,” Battle coach Hannah Cress said. “We have to play defense, we can’t take innings off, we can’t take at-bats off. It’s a whole team effort.
“We just didn’t show up to play and they did.”
ANOTHER TOUGH ONE
The road doesn’t get any easier for Gate City.
The Lady Blue Devils travel to undefeated Wise Central Monday for a Mountain 7 showdown between the two teams tied atop the district standings.