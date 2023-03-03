BRISTOL, Va. — Gate City's girls basketball team seems to be on a mission, and Glenvar pretty much had an impossible assignment Friday night at the Bearcat Den.
Turning in another sparkling performance, the Lady Blue Devils stormed to a 69-32 rout of the outmanned Lady Highlanders in Class 2 quarterfinal play, earning one more trip to the VHSL Final Four.
"This team has played in four straight final fours, which I don't know has ever happened in our sport," 16th-year Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said. "That's a testament to these kids."
The Lady Blue Devils (24-5) will next meet — who else? — Wise Central on Monday night in the state semifinal round back at the Bearcat Den. It will be the sixth meeting this season between the Mountain 7 District rivals.
"I know (longtime Central coach Robin Dotson) is getting tired of playing us like we're getting tired of playing him. We've talked about it," Houseright said an hour before Central edged Floyd County 68-66 in its quarterfinal game. "If we play on Monday, that will be 11 times in two years."
It was evident that the Lady Blue Devils are focused on the task in front of them, given their 10-minute postgame talk after winning a state playoff game by 37 points.
"We've got two more games left, hopefully, if we can keep our focus," Houseright said. "But our focus has always been just one game at a time. Just having the right mindset and knowing that anything can happen (in postseason play).
"We just have to stay the course and do what we do. We can't let other teams dictate what we're doing. We have to control the game. You know, if we end up playing somebody for the sixth time, well then we'll end up playing somebody for the sixth time. And that's even more reason you can't lose your focus and you've got to keep the same mindset."
FINE-TUNED DEVILS
Gate City was never in danger in this one, leading 23-5 after one period and 42-17 at halftime.
For an idea of their dominance and consistency, the Lady Devils ran out to a 12-2 lead after three minutes play, then scored the first 11 points over the first 3:20 of the second half, gaining a 53-17 advantage and prompting Houseright to call off the dogs midway through the third quarter.
At that point, Gate City was shooting 57% (20 of 35) from the floor, had knocked down 9 of 18 shots from 3-point range and committed just four turnovers.
By the finish, Lexi Ervin had scored 19 points to lead the winners, making 5 of 14 from beyond the arc. Addie Gibson, who shot 3-for-6 from 3, scored 13 points, and Jaydyn Carrico added 12.
Gibson sparked the Lady Devils from the perimeter and in other phases of the game.
"She's battled through a lot of sickness and shin splints and still plays her butt off," Houseright said of her senior guard. "She's battled through all of that stuff and still given us great minutes."
LIMITED BULLETS
Offensively challenged Glenvar (13-13) was without four players because of either injury and illness, and only two Highlanders managed to score. In fact, Rhyan Harris and McKenzie Harris combined to take all but five of Glenvar's shots.
Rhyan Harris, an ultra-tough Emory & Henry signee, scored 18 points. McKenzie Harris had 14.