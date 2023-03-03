Gate City’s Lexi Ervin

Gate City’s Lexi Ervin scored 19 points in Friday's VHSL Class 2 quarterfinal win over Glenvar at the Bearcat Den in Bristol, Va.

 Cheryl Gray/file photo

BRISTOL, Va. —  Gate City's girls basketball team seems to be on a mission, and Glenvar pretty much had an impossible assignment Friday night at the Bearcat Den.

Turning in another sparkling performance, the Lady Blue Devils stormed to a 69-32 rout of the outmanned Lady Highlanders in Class 2 quarterfinal play, earning one more trip to the VHSL Final Four.

