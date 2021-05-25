Region 2D champion Gate City placed three players on the Virginia High School Coaches Association’s Class 2 all-state volleyball team announced Tuesday.
Senior libero Sarah Thompson, who has signed to play basketball at East Tennessee State, was named to the first team.
Two Gate City outside hitters, freshman Makayla Bays and junior Brylee Holder, joined her on the first team.
Outside hitter Hannah Steele was named the player of the year after leading Giles to the first state volleyball championship in school history. Three of her teammates joined her on the first team and their coach, Mandy Havens, was voted coach of the year.
Virginia High’s Camden Jones, an outside hitter, also made the first team.
Second-team picks included Virginia-Wise commit Hannah McAmis, a libero at Wise Central, and middle blocker Addie Ratcliff of Virginia High.
ABINGDON, EASTSIDE REPRESENTED
Two UVA Wise commits and a softball commit were selected to the Class 3 and Class 1 all-state teams.
Abingdon’s Morgan Blevins, an outside hitter, was a Class 3 selection.
Eastside's Anna Whited made the Class 1 first team as an outside hitter and teammate Kacie Jones, a libero who has committed to play softball for the Cavaliers, was a second-teamer.