Lady Devils put three on all-state volleyball squad, along with Abingdon, Eastside picks

Region 2D champion Gate City has placed three players on the Virginia High School Coaches Association’s Class 2 All-State volleyball team announced Tuesday.
Senior libero Sarah Thompson, who has signed to play basketball in the winter at ETSU, was named to the first team.
Two Gate City outside hitters, freshman Makayla Bays and junior Brylee Holder were also named to the first team.
Giles’ outside hitter Hannah Steele was named as the state’s player of the year after leading the Lady Spartans to their first state championship in school history.
Three other Giles players were named to the first team. Their coach, Mandy Havens, was named as the state’s coach of the year.
Virginia High’s Camden Jones, an outside hitter, was also a first-team selection.
Second team picks on the Class 2 state squad include UVA Wise commit Hannah McAmis, at libero, and Virginia High middle blocker Addie Ratcliff.
ABINGDON, EASTSIDE REPRESENTED
Two UVA Wise volleyball commits and a softball commit to the Cavaliers were named to the Class 3 and Class 1 all-state teams.
Abingdon’s Morgan Blevins, an outside hitter, was named to the VHSCA Class 3 all-state squad.
Blevins, who committed to UVA Wise in November, is the only Lady Falcon named to the Class 3 team.
Eastside placed two players on the Class 1 state squad.
The Lady Spartans’ Anna Whited, another UVA Wise commit, was named to the first team as an outside hitter.
Eastside libero Kacie Jones, who has committed to the UVA Wise softball program, was a second team all-state pick.